St Finbarr’s are back as Munster champions as Cork men hold off challenge of Austin Stacks

St Finbarr's are back as Munster club football champions for the first time since 1986 after repelling two second half Austin Stacks comebacks in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Stacks found themselves six and five points down at either ends of the second half but could never gain parity as the Cork champions made the most of a strong opening.

It took a Stephen Sherlock free off the post, after Colin Griffin had caught substitute Michael Shields in a breakaway move, to ensure a fifth provincial title.

Shields had been an influence in the last quarter, setting up what appeared to be the decisive goal for Enda Dennehy, another substitute in the 59th minute to put them 2five points clear, 2-8 to 0-9.

But with four minutes of added time called, Stacks persisted with Sean Quilter pointing a free and then getting a goal from a break off Kieran Donaghy.

It wasn't enough however and with 'Barr's captain Ian Maguire grabbing the kick-out they were able to escape and make it safe, though there was still some nervy moments to endure after that.

St Finbarr's had failed to score in the third quarter, almost 20 minutes in length before the water break was called.

In that time Stacks eroded a six-point lead, reducing it to one as their noisy supporters really made their voices count and midfielder Greg Horan stepped up with two fine points.

Brian Hayes fisted a third point on his personal account just after the water break and one of the key moments came when a Quilter shot was smartly blocked by 'Barr's goalkeeper John Kerins in the 51st minute.

It couldn't have started any better for St Finbarr's with Maguire punting a free from the throw in a little hopefully into the danger zone but from there Hayes got a touch from a break to Cillian Myers Murray inside the and the corner forward struck his shot low beneath Wayne Guthrie for a decisive early advantage.

Stacks captain Dylan Casey got forward to steady nerves with a point four minutes later but really the Kerry champions could find little traction and were consistently thwarted by a well organised defence at the heart of which Billy Hennessy made vital blocks, tackles and interceptions.

By the water break there was still that goal between them but Quilter did give Stacks some momentum with two points (one from a mark) but there was just more fluency to what Finbarr's were putting together and in Hayes they had one of the more influential players as he posted points off either foot as they stretched their lead in the closing minutes of the half to lead by 1-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

Stacks weren't helped by the loss of former Kerry player Brendan O'Sullivan to injury while they also lost Joseph O'Connor during the second water break, again to injury.

Scorers - St Finbarr's: C Myers Murray 1-1, S Sherlock 0-4 (3fs), B Hayes 0-3, E Dennehy 1-0, C Lyons 0-1.

Austin Stacks: S Quilter 1-4 (2fs 1m), G Horan 0-2, D Casey, D O'Brien (f), S O'Callaghan, F Mangan all 0-1 each

St Finbarr's: J Kerins; J Burns, S Ryan, A O'Connor; C Lyons, B Hennessy, C Scully; I Maguire, E Comyns; D O'Brien, P Hayes, E McGreevy; C Myers Murray, S Sherlock, C McCrickard. Subs: C Barrett for O'Brien (42), E Dennehy for Myers Murray (42), M Shields for McCrickard (50), L Hannigan for McGreevey (52), A Lyne for Scully temp (57-60)

Austin Stacks: W Guthrie; J O'Shea, D Casey, C Griffin; P O'Sullivan, C Jordan, R Shanahan; J O'Connor, G Horan; M O'Gara, F Mangan, B O'Sullivan; S Quilter, K Donaghy, D O'Brien. Subs: S O'Callaghan for B O'Sullivan (15), M O'Donnell for O'Brien (h-t), B Shanahan for P O'Sullivan (h-t), A Heinrich for O'Connor inj (50), A Curran for Mangan (59).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare)