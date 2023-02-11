St Brendan’s, Killarney keep hold of Munster Corn Uí Mhuirí, seizing their 24th in all after one-sided final

St Brendan’s College Killarney retained the Munster Colleges Corn Uí Mhuirí title and captured their 24th in all when they beat a below-par Rochestown side who had last played and lost a Corn Uí Mhuirí final in 2015.

This win by the Kerry college means that their domination of the competition stretches back to 2011 when Coláiste Chriost Rí won the Corn Uí Mhuirí for Cork.

The opening quarter was poor as both sides only scored 0-1 apiece with defences on top, as Cian Lynch doing a superb marking job on Rocco danger man Seán Coakley.

It gave way to a slightly more open second part of the first half as both sets of forwards found a bit more space for themselves. The Sem were awarded a penalty in the 27th minute, which Aodhan O’Neill drove wide, but three points from Luke Crowley and a brace from Alex Hennigan had the Killarney school 0-5 to 0-3 up at the break.

Evan O’Connor scored two for Rochestown as they struggled to create decent chances for themselves in the first half.

Rochestown did not score again until the 53rd minute of the game, but it was the game’s first goal as Seán Coakley put in a rebound from a Shay O’Meara save in the Sem goal to make it 0-10 to 1-3.

The Kerry school added five unanswered points in the third quarter, from John Kelliher, Alex Hennigan, Jamie Moynihan, Luke Crowley and Timmy Moynihan.

The Sem responded inside a minute after Coakley’s goal, though, as a powerful run from midfielder John Kelliher saw him finish strongly to the net to restore his school’s six-point advantage as they cruised to a comfortable win and they face Connacht Champions in two weeks.

SCORERS - St Brendan’s College, Killarney: J Kelliher 1-1; L Crowley 0-5 (0-4, 1f); A Hennigan 0-3; T Moynihan 0-2; J Moynihan 0-1. St Francis College, Rochestown: S Coakley 1-1; E O’Connor 0-2; M O’Rourke 0-1.

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE, KILLARNEY: S O’Meara; M Lynch, C Lynch, J Williams; S Fitzgerald, K O’Shea, J Moynihan; J Kelleher, D Ryan; T Moynihan, A O’Neill, A Hennigan; C Cronin, L Crowley, C Courtney. Subs: P Moynihan for C Courtney (41), N O’Carroll for C Cronin (inj, 51), L Daly for J Moynihan, S Doolan for T Moynihan, E Kelly for A Hennigan (all 60 +2).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE, ROCHESTOWN: M O’Connell; F Leahy, D Buckley, T O’Brien; C O’Neill, L Dwan-Fogarty, D O’Callaghan; B Kelliher, M O’Rourke; E O’Connor, S Coakley, B Fraher; R Hanley, D Howard, O McAdoo. Subs: J Burke for B Kelliher (inj, 9), H Quilligan for B Fraher (H/T), M O’Mahony for D O’Callaghan (37), C O’Keeffe for D Howard (46) and T Vaughan for R Hanley (52)

REFEREE: J Hayes (Limerick)