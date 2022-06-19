| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sportswashing outcry will pass and big business of sport will trundle on

Joe Brolly

Cash has long been the sporting king and when the sportswashing outrage dies down, players, owners and fans will carry on regardless

Fans enjoy last month&rsquo;s Ulster SFC final between Derry and Donegal in Clones.Picture by Stephen McCarthy Expand
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. Picture by AFP via Getty Images Expand

Close

Fans enjoy last month&rsquo;s Ulster SFC final between Derry and Donegal in Clones.Picture by Stephen McCarthy

Fans enjoy last month’s Ulster SFC final between Derry and Donegal in Clones.Picture by Stephen McCarthy

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. Picture by AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. Picture by AFP via Getty Images

/

Fans enjoy last month’s Ulster SFC final between Derry and Donegal in Clones.Picture by Stephen McCarthy

On October 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali fought George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire, a dystopic country vividly depicted in Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness.

The fight has been described as “the greatest sporting event of the 20th century”. It was watched by a record billion viewers around the world. It attracted the biggest purse in history. President Mobutu Sese Seko paid $10m to host it.

Most Watched

Privacy