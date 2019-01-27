Spoils shared in Newbridge as injury time Jimmy Hyland free rescues point for Kildare

Kildare star Jimmy Hyland showed nerves of steel to slot a 75th minute free and ensure a share of the spoils against Armagh in an exciting Allianz NFL Division 2 in Newbridge this afternoon.

Hyland, last year’s U-20 Footballer of the Year, kicked two injury-time frees as Cian O’Neill’s men came from five points down to deservedly earn a point.

Stefan Campbell’s 50th minute goal looked like it would be the difference-maker for Armagh but the Lilies refused to wilt and kicked some five of the last six points.

It was a frustrating finish for Orchard boss Kieran McGeeney on his return to Kildare having managed there for six seasons but a fair result on the balance of play.

Campbell had the ball in the Kildare net inside two minutes but was judged to have over carried en route to goal by referee Paddy Neilan and Conor Hartley would open the scoring at the other end.

The visitors were well on top in the opening exchanges, however, and reeled off the next three points per Jarlath Óg Burns, Jamie Clarke and Stefan Campbell.

Campbell and Clarke looked lively early on in a two-man full-forward line and Armagh could have been further ahead as Connaire Mackin surged forward to hit the crossbar having split the Kildare defence.

Kildare gradually got into their stride playing against a strong breeze though and were back level after the first quarter with Fionn Dowling – an eighth minute replacement for the injured Kevin Feely – and Jimmy Hyland (free) sending over, 0-3 apiece.

Niall Grimley used the wind to his advantage at the other end firing over from distance before Rory Grugan added a free but that would be their last score for 15 minutes as the Lilies found their rhythm.

The pace and direct running of Ben McCormack began to cause trouble for the Armagh defence and the Sarsfields’ ace kicked a fine point while Eoin Doyle hand passed over with the goal at his mercy.

Adam Tyrrell kicked them ahead from a free but Clarke ended a barren spell for McGeeney’s men to send the sides in level at the break with his second point, 0-6 each.

It was nip and tuck upon the resumption but when Campbell fired past Mark Donnellan, that looked like a game changer, especially when Niall Grimley added a quick free to leave them five clear, 1-10 to 0-8.

The home side wouldn’t take no for an answer, however with McCormack, Hartley, Feral Conway and substitute Aaron Masterson keeping them within touching distance.

The result could have been put to bed when Joe McElroy blazed wide when through on goal for Armagh but it was left for the nerveless Hyland to fire two-injury time placed balls and snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat.

SCORERS – Kildare: J Hyland 0-4 (3f), B McCormack, C Hartley, F Dowling 0-2 each A Tyrrell (f), E Doyle, F Conway, A Masterson 0-1 each.

Armagh: S Campbell 1-1, N Grimley (2f), J Clarke 0-3 each, R Grugan 0-2f, J Óg Burns, J Hall 0-1 each.

KILDARE – M Donnellan; M Hyland, D Hyland, M Dempsey; J Murray, E Doyle, K Cribbin; K Feely, F Conway; C Hartley, A Tyrrell, E O’Flaherty; D Slattery, B McCormack, J Hyland.

Subs: F Dowling for Feely inj (8), C O’Donoghue for Murray (48 blood), A Masterson for O’Flaherty (53), Murray for O’Donoghue (55), C O’Donoghue for M Hyland (60), J Gibbons for Hartley (60), P Nash for Tyrrell (69).

ARMAGH – B Hughes; M Shields, J Morgan, A Forker; G McCabe, A McKay, C Mackin; S Sheridan, N Grimley; J Hall, J Óg Burns, R McShane; R Grugan, S Campbell, J Clarke.

Subs: R O’Neill for Burns (48), J McElroy for Hall (60), N Rowland for Forker (73).

REF – P Neilan (Roscommon

Online Editors