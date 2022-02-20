Spoils shared at Dr Hyde Park but Rossies and Banner both rue missed opportunities

A draw in Dr Hyde Park, one Roscommon may come to rue as the Division 2 promotion situation quickly separates into those with genuine designs of promotion and the rest.

In a game dominated by the bitter, intense elements, they were lucky to get anything at all.

At half-time, the score was 0-5 to 0-5, with Clare having endured the elements.

But Colm Collins side, so assured and patient in the first half, couldn’t make anything of the wind in the second.

They went 24 minutes of the second half without scoring, trailing by 0-9 to 0-6 down the stretch but finished strong, with three long-range kicks Keelan Sexton, Eoin Cleary and David Tubridy.

It left them level with five minutes of injury time but some poor option taking and bad shooting meant they spurned the chance to take both points, with Roscommon also having a chance right at the death.

Scorers:

Roscommon: C Cox 0-3 (2f), D Smith 0-2 (f), E Hughes, E Smith, C Heneghan, D Murtagh 0-1 each.

Clare: E Cleary, P Collins 0-2 each, A Sweeney, J Malone, A Griffin, D Tubridy, K Sexton (’45) 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

ROSCOMMON – C Lavin; M Richardson, B Stack, E McCormack; D Ruane, N Daly, R Hughes; U Harney, E Nolan; N Kilroy, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeon, D Smith, C Cox.

Subs: N Higgins for Richardson (h-t), C Murtagh for Ruane (57), D Murtagh for Heneghan (60), C Sugrue for Cox (62), K Doyle for McKeon (70)

CLARE – S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C O’Dea, E Collins, A Sweeney; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; J Malone, E Cleary, P Lillis; A Griffin, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: D Tubridy for Malone (43), D Walsh for Doherty (50), E McMahon for E Collins (67), C Downes for Griffin (70)

REF: P Maguire (Longford)