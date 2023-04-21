Spite and paranoia are just as important as hunger now for Kerry

Paranoia and spite are underappreciated motivational forces in sport. As ex-players, we don’t like to admit it. But they are prominent and useful when utilised in the right way.

You might have noticed this by now, but modern inter-county players are a paranoid bunch.

Behind every hedge and bush is someone ready to stitch you up or knock you down. That’s how you think. That’s how you have to think.

And you’re never more paranoid than when you’re All-Ireland champions.

That fella sitting across from you in the dressing-room? He’s coming to take your jersey.

The team you’re playing next week in the first round of Leinster? They want to shorten your summer. Make you look like a gobshite in front your supporters.

The journalist looking for a quick word after a match? One stray quote and you’ll put the whole thing in jeopardy.

See? Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean everybody isn’t out to get you.

This might sound a bit twee, but enjoyment was a huge driver for us. Playing for Dublin was an amazing thing to be part of. You appreciated that. And you respected it by making sure that anything whatsoever that you could do to add even the tiniest bit of energy to the effort, you did.

But spite definitely came into it too.

You didn’t, under any circumstances, want anyone else to win. By the time we got into doing back-to-back All-Irelands or three-in-a-row, we’d built up a fairly sparky rivalry with the other contenders.

Put it this way, we wouldn’t have been sending each other Christmas cards.

So as much as I wanted to win to me, for our group, for Dublin – I’d have driven myself demented watching some of the players from those counties lifting Sam Maguire.

Petty? Maybe.

But these are all places you can sharpen your edge. Or edges. When you’re coming back to try and win an All-Ireland for the second time in a row, the edgier you are the better.

Complacency isn’t a word you’d use to describe paranoid people.

Any conversation about returning All-Ireland champions is sure to use the word ‘hunger’ at least a half dozen times. We’re obsessed with hunger in the GAA. Maybe it’s a hangover from the Famine.

That hunger is fuelled by lots of different sources. The curious thing about analysis in Gaelic games is that all the weight that we give hunger as a trait, we only ever scrutinise the levels of one team: the defending champions.

We never observe how a team who lost the previous year’s All-Ireland semi-final and went out in a quarter-final this year didn’t possess the same hunger.

We had three goes at trying to retain an All-Ireland before we managed it.

In 2012, we lost a game to Mayo that we could have won. I didn’t start that day and I should have. Alan Brogan played while injured and we wasted a substitute taking him off.

Eventually we ran out of time.

But you couldn’t say we lacked for hunger that year. No, the team didn’t evolve in any significant way. But it’s nearly impossible for a manager to go tinkering with selection and styles when they’ve been so important to recent success.

It was different in 2014. We were exposed tactically by Donegal. If we played that game again another 10 times with the same preparation, we’d have lost them all.

By the time 2016 and ’17 came about, we played with a certainty that came with having beaten everybody, all of the other contenders, and conquered all of their various systems.

We didn’t have that in 2012 or ’14. But we had it between ’15 and ’19.

We knew we had the ability. We had the know-how. The focus and the will.

There’s a saying that the best time to catch a crocodile is after it has been fed. We were fed a lot during those years but what we discovered about ourselves as we went along was the sheer size of our collective appetite.

Ego is another factor.

When you win your first All-Ireland, you’re put on a podium and paraded around town. You’re given a different status among your peers. You get

All-Stars and plaudits and slaps on the back. It’s hard to shake that off, but it’s vital.

If you carry that with you into the new season, you’re dead as soon as it starts.

You might have realised a long-long held dream to win an All-Ireland but if you walk around considering yourself the reigning champions the following year, someone’s going to take great pleasure in mowing you down while you’re busy smelling yourself.

Our mentality was always that we were never defending anything. Once the new season started, it wasn’t ours to lose. It was ours to win, like everyone else.

We didn’t defend the All-Ireland, we attacked it.

If Kerry feel like they’re champions now, if that status colours their actions or their thoughts, there’s a fair chance they’ve already lost this year’s All-Ireland. Last year’s was an important one for them. Not just because they’d gone eight years without it, but to get the Dublin thing off their backs and end the talk of David Clifford being the best player never to have won an All-Ireland.

They should be liberated by that. But it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you have it all sussed once you win one.

Every year we came back after our team holiday, I was always excited to see what management were going to do to drive us on again, be that some tactical tweak or new players or just a change in how we did things.

Freshness is good.

The potential for growth is always there.

Kerry had made a habit of conceding goals at inopportune times in big games over the previous few seasons but last year, only conceded one in the whole championship.

Can they do that again?

David Clifford, Paudie Clifford and Seán O’Shea pick themselves up front, but can they get more from the other three?

How will they replace the leadership and the direct kicking of David Moran?

Have they greater depth? Because with the new format and extra games, they’ll need it.

They’re all the internal factors, the ‘controllables’ that Jack O’Connor (pictured) and Kerry have been working on, before you start to chart in the degree to which the other contenders have improved.

That’s why it’s so hard to retain, particularly on your first go. It’s probably why O’Connor, for all the different ways he has won All-Irelands with Kerry, has to do it twice in a row.

Confidence in sport comes from winning. But true confidence comes from knowing you have an answer for any question that might be asked of you in the months ahead.

Good as Kerry were last year, they’re not quite at that stage yet.