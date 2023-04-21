| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Spite and paranoia are just as important as hunger now for Kerry

Philly McMahon

Will Kerry have the right mix to win back-to-back All-Irelands this year? Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Jack O'Connor will yearn to finally win back-to-back All-Ireland wins, having stepped down in 2006 before Kerry last won two in-a-row in 2007. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Will Kerry have the right mix to win back-to-back All-Irelands this year? Photo: Sportsfile

Will Kerry have the right mix to win back-to-back All-Irelands this year? Photo: Sportsfile

Jack O'Connor will yearn to finally win back-to-back All-Ireland wins, having stepped down in 2006 before Kerry last won two in-a-row in 2007. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jack O'Connor will yearn to finally win back-to-back All-Ireland wins, having stepped down in 2006 before Kerry last won two in-a-row in 2007. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

/

Will Kerry have the right mix to win back-to-back All-Irelands this year? Photo: Sportsfile

Paranoia and spite are underappreciated motivational forces in sport. As ex-players, we don’t like to admit it. But they are prominent and useful when utilised in the right way.

You might have noticed this by now, but modern inter-county players are a paranoid bunch.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy