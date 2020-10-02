South Kerry Senior Football Championship final called off due to coronavirus

The South Kerry SFC final has been called off

A WEEKEND club football final in Kerry has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

The South Kerry senior football championship decider between St Mary’s Cahirsiveen and Dromid Pearses, which had been fixed for Waterville this Sunday, has been deferred as a consequence.

“SK final cancelled,” South Kerry GAA confirmed in a late-night social media post. “Unfortunately following instruction from the HSE, the South Kerry final has been postponed until further notice due to notification of a Covid issue arising in the past 24 hours.”

