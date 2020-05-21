| 16.9°C Dublin

'Sometimes you’d wonder to yourself, will it ever happen?' - the day Dublin finally got over the line

Game to Remember: 1995 All-Ireland football final

Mick Deegan's Dublin team finally got over the line in an All-Ireland final against Tyrone in 1995. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Niall Scully

MICK Deegan is looking forward to getting back on the bus. In January he became the manager of Donaghmore Ashbourne.

"Everybody is missing their sport at the moment, be that Gaelic football, soccer, rugby, whatever," laments Mick. "Sport is so beneficial. It keeps us all sane."

His son, Michael, is a highly talented footballer who has impressed in the Dublin jersey. Young Michael plays with Donaghmore Ashbourne. "They have a great set-up there. Top-class facilities," says Mick.