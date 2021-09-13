Something from the weekend: Lucky 13, Irish in the AFL and McKenna and Dooher join exclusive clubs

Dooher and McKenna join exclusive clubs

GAA history is pockmarked with extraordinary achievements and exclusive clubs and two Tyrone men moved into some exalted company with their win on Saturday night.

Brian Dooher joined the handful of men who have both been All-Ireland winning captains and managers. Billy Morgan, Kevin Heffernan, Tony Hanahoe and Paidi O Se managed that feat and now Dooher joins that Hall of Fame after steering Tyrone to glory alongside Feargal Logan.

Conor McKenna also joined the small group of men to win an All-Ireland after a stint in the AFL. Dermot McNicholl (1993), Brian Stynes (1995) and Tadhg Kennelly (2009) all claimed a winners’ medal after period Down Under.

No luck for the Irish in the AFL

Irish interest in the AFL season ended over the weekend with Geelong’s defeat to Melbourne in the season’s penultimate game ending any hopes of Irish involvement in the Grand final.

Portlaoise’s Zach Tuohy played as last year’s runners up suffered an 83 point loss. Dingle’s Mark O’Connor didn’t feature after picking up an injury earlier in the finals series. Stefan Okunbar is also on the books of Geelong but is yet to make his debut.

It means that Tadhg Kennelly remains the only Irish export to the AFL to win a Grand final after he helped the Sydney Swans to success in 2005.

Read More

Unlucky 13

Thirteen represented two very different things for Tyrone and Mayo over the weekend. That’s the number of All-Ireland finals that Mayo have been in since 1989 (11 defeats and two draws) without getting over the line. To rub salt in the wound they have managed to beat the reigning All-Ireland champions on seven occasions since their last win in 1951.

Thirteen was also the number of weeks since Tyrone shipped six goals in a league defeat to Kerry in Killarney. Lucky and unlucky for some.

Stat of the week

Saturday’s All-Ireland final was the first time since the 2012 final – when Donegal beat Mayo - that none of the players involved held an All-Ireland medal.