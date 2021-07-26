Something from the weekend: Kerry star on road to recovery as 46-year-old Ciaran McManus claims double glory

Donnchadh Boyle takes a look at some of the sub-plots from the GAA weekend.

O'Leary celebrates with Kerry team mates after car crash

Kerry eyes were smiling in Killarney on Sunday - and not just because of their thumping of Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Squad member Sean O'Leary was seriously injured in a car crash a fortnight ago but happily he was well enough to join his team-mates for the post-match celebrations.

The Kilcummin man won an All-Ireland minor medal in 2017 and was drafted into the set-up this year before his accident in Limerick earlier this month.

"Ye saw Sean O’Leary, he was inside in the dressing-room with the lads and it is great," Kerry manager Peter Keane said. "He’s out of hospital and has started his recovery already. It’s great to win it. Winning the Munster championship in a year when you’ve no safety net, it allows you to go out for an All-Ireland semi-final and that’s what we’re looking forward to now.

“There’s a huge sense of unity, it’s something that when I get in in 2019, it’s something we were working towards. We’ve a great group of people. We’ve a great backroom and everybody is here and they’re all working very hard.”

Former Offaly hero McManus a winner on the double

Ex-Offaly star Ciaran McManus picked up not one but two league medals with Tubber over the weekend. The 46-year-old former International Rules player featured as a sub early in the second half of Tubber's Division 2 final against Clonbullogue in Daingean on Saturday evening as they won out on a 1-9 to 0-9 scoreline. But the winning didn't stop there as he also lined out for Tubber's second team in their 6-12 to 4-7 Division 5 final victory over Gracefield on Sunday.

Derry lead the way in minor All Stars as Downey named player of the year

Matthew Downey was named minor footballer of the year after Derry's brilliant success in the delayed competition.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 minor championship was only completed earlier this month. And Downey, who is the son of 1993 All-Ireland winning team captain Henry, is one of six Derry representatives on the minor team of the year. Beaten finalists Kerry have four on the side, Leinster champions Meath contribute two while Monaghan, Offaly and Roscommon all have one each.

"I would like to congratulate the Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year and specifically Matthew Downey, the Electric Ireland Minor Football Player of the Year, on their achievements during the 2020 Minor Football season," GAA president Larry McCarthy said.

"These young players have been incredible throughout a long and difficult season and have been a great advertisement for Gaelic Football. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, both on and off the pitch, for everyone who took part in the 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships. It is unfortunate that we will be unable to honour the players in a formal ceremony, however, I have no doubt that their achievements will be celebrated by their friends, family, coaches, clubs and their county, which they represented so well this season”



2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year



1. Kian McGonigle (Derry and Dungiven)



2. Liam Kelly (Meath and Ratoath)



3. Lee Brady (Derry and Bellaghy)



4. Dara O’Callaghan (Kerry and Kilcummin)



5. Oisín Maunsell (Kerry and Na Gaeil)



6. Eoin McEvoy (Derry and Magherafelt)



7. Cathal Ryan (Offaly and Daingean)



8. Connor Eccles (Monaghan and Cremartin)



9. Paudie O’Leary (Kerry and Gneeveguilla)



10. Mark Doherty (Derry and Newbridge)



11. Matthew Downey (Derry and Lavey)



12. Keith Evans (Kerry and Keel)



13. Conor Hand (Roscommon and St Brigid’s)



14. Lachlan Murray (Derry and Desertmartin)



15. Eoghan Frayne (Meath and Summerhill)

Number of the week

1 - The number of times Galway have beaten Waterford in the hurling championship. Remarkably Saturday's win for the Deise over the Tribesmen was the 11th victory in 12 outings with the only reversal coming in the 2017 All-Ireland final.