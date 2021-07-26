| 19.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Something from the weekend: Kerry star on road to recovery as 46-year-old Ciaran McManus claims double glory

Injured Kerry footballer Seán O'Leary joins team-mates for a photograph after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Injured Kerry footballer Seán O'Leary joins team-mates for a photograph after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Injured Kerry footballer Seán O'Leary joins team-mates for a photograph after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Injured Kerry footballer Seán O'Leary joins team-mates for a photograph after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Donnchadh Boyle takes a look at some of the sub-plots from the GAA weekend.

O'Leary celebrates with Kerry team mates after car crash

Kerry eyes were smiling in Killarney on Sunday - and not just because of their thumping of Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy