Something from the Weekend: 'Cha' in China, Cavan star delivers Liverpool treble and history for Kerry hurling

Flanagan’s winning ways



History was made for Padraig Pearses over the weekend with their Connacht club SFC and another handsome entry on the managerial CV of Pat Flanagan.



When Flanagan arrived to Pearses he looked to be exactly what the club needed. Along with experience of leading county sides to promotion, he was already a serial winner at club level when Pearses approached him back in 2017. To that point, the Roscommon club had been in seven county finals and lost them all. For his part, Flanagan had a strong track record of winning, having guided his native Clara to Offaly SFC crowns in 2003 and 2009. In between, Tyrrellspass claimed Westmeath honours in ’06 and ’07 under his tutelage. In each of his four seasons he has brought Pearses to a Roscommon final, winning in 2019 and 2021.



Until yesterday, provincial glory had eluded him but Pearses put that right with an impressive performance against Mayo’s Knockmore, with a date with Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland club semi-final next on the list.

History for Kerry hurling at club and county level



There were two separate pieces of history made in Kerry hurling over the weekend. The county’s senior hurlers recorded a first competitive win over an experimental Tipperary in Tralee on Saturday. Former Waterford star Stephen Molumphy’s reign as Kingdom boss got off to the perfect start as the Kingdom had three points to spare over Colm Bonnar’s side.