Something from the Weekend: 'Cha' in China, Cavan star delivers Liverpool treble and history for Kerry hurling

Flanagan’s winning ways
History was made for Padraig Pearses over the weekend with their Connacht club SFC and another handsome entry on the managerial CV of Pat Flanagan.
When Flanagan arrived to Pearses he looked to be exactly what the club needed. Along with experience of leading county sides to promotion, he was already a serial winner at club level when Pearses approached him back in 2017. To that point, the Roscommon club had been in seven county finals and lost them all. For his part, Flanagan had a strong track record of winning, having guided his native Clara to Offaly SFC crowns in 2003 and 2009. In between, Tyrrellspass claimed Westmeath honours in ’06 and ’07 under his tutelage. In each of his four seasons he has brought Pearses to a Roscommon final, winning in 2019 and 2021.
Until yesterday, provincial glory had eluded him but Pearses put that right with an impressive performance against Mayo’s Knockmore, with a date with Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland club semi-final next on the list.
History for Kerry hurling at club and county level
There were two separate pieces of history made in Kerry hurling over the weekend. The county’s senior hurlers recorded a first competitive win over an experimental Tipperary in Tralee on Saturday. Former Waterford star Stephen Molumphy’s reign as Kingdom boss got off to the perfect start as the Kingdom had three points to spare over Colm Bonnar’s side.
And Kilmoyley made sure it was a weekend to remember for the small ball game when they became the first club from the county to win a Munster club intermediate title when seeing off Cork’s Courcey Rovers. Once again, John Meyler was at the helm of the north Kerry outfit and he helped steer them past a Courcey side he managed to win a Cork Premier Intermediate crown ten years ago.
Collingwood’s Keane claims Munster hurling honours
With the likes of Cora Staunton, Brid Stack, Sarah Rowe and others making waves in the first weekend of action in the AFLW Down Under, another Irish export was making waves here.
Mark Keane has a happy knack of returning home for big moments and after his famous intervention against Kerry in the Munster championship in late 2020, he was on hand to help Ballygiblin to Munster club JHC honours as they beat Tipperary’s Skeheenarinky. Keane, who made four appearances for Collingwood in the AFL last season, has already been in Australia for preseason training and is expected to head back in the coming days.
Liverpool hat-trick for former Cavan underage star Kiernan
It’s not often a former Cavan footballer scores a hat-trick for Liverpool but that’s exactly what Leanne Kiernan managed in the Reds’ 6-0 FA Women’s cup hammering of Blackburn Rovers.
The Killinkere native, who played with Cavan at underage level, needed just six minutes to take home the match ball as Liverpool ran out easy winners. Former Galway footballer Niamh Fahey grabbed the opener.
A message from @kiernan_leanne after a special hat-trick pic.twitter.com/FPq7R7wB1V— Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) January 9, 2022
Cha in China - Kilkenny All-Ireland winner makes appearance on state media
It has been a strange few years but 2022 seems determined not to be left behind and hasn’t wasted any time in delivering one of the most left-field GAA stories of the year as former Kilkenny star James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick appeared on China Xinhua news praising the country’s reaction to the pandemic. The former Young Hurler of the Year is a teacher based in Xi’an in the Shaanxi province.
"I think China acted swiftly and I've been very impressed with how China has tackled the pandemic," says an Irish expat living in China's Xi'an, which is battling a COVID-19 resurgence. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/WW8rHpfqEK— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 2, 2022