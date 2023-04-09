So many games with so little at stake – Football’s main event is far too slow to get going

Although the football championship has started, the real race for the Sam Maguire won't begin until late June. Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Eamonn Sweeney

We are now entering The Dead Zone. Irish sport’s most utterly pointless competitions began this weekend. Supporters will spend the next six weeks watching games which mean next to nothing.