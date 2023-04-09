We are now entering The Dead Zone. Irish sport’s most utterly pointless competitions began this weekend. Supporters will spend the next six weeks watching games which mean next to nothing.

Officially this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship began yesterday, April 8. But anything resembling proper action won’t begin until May 20. It’ll be June 24 before things really get going. That’s a long way off.

In the meantime we must wade through a large swamp of pointlessness. The restructuring of the competition, welcome though it is, has turned the provincial championships into a set of glorified warm-up games.

The problem is that we’ve just had over two months of warm-up games in one of the drabbest national leagues in living memory. Two more months is too much of a mediocre thing.

Today’s meeting between Mayo and Roscommon should be an attractive fixture. Yet both teams, and the Galway side the winners will meet in the Connacht semi-final, have already made the last 16. Nine counties are already officially through to that stage and only an extraordinary combination of results will deny another four their apparently assured place.

The provincial champions will be seeded in the four groups. That’s supposed to provide an incentive to win the Connacht championship. But Mayo and Galway will surely make the top three in any four-team group.

Twelve of the last 16 will make the knock-out stages — 24 games will be played to eliminate just four teams. It’s hardly a high-pressure environment.

If Roscommon shock Mayo today, it won’t be a disaster for Kevin McStay’s team. The manager tacitly acknowledged that when fielding a full team in last Sunday’s league final against Galway. That league final had an attenuated feel to it and today’s game probably will too.

The Connacht championship got underway yesterday at noted West of Ireland locations, Middlesex and The Bronx. Some suspense has been injected into this half of the provincial championship by the draw. Either Sligo, Leitrim or New York will qualify for the last 16 as beaten Connacht finalists.

Yet any of those teams might be better off losing the provincial semi in two weeks. Defeat would offer the opportunity of a Tailteann Cup run but victory could land them in a group along with Dublin, Galway and Derry — or Kerry, Monaghan and Donegal. Competing against counties on a similar level surely trumps playing matches where your ambition is just to keep the score down.

​Sligo and Leitrim went well in Division 4 this year but the 12 points separating the former from Roscommon and the 23 between Galway and the latter in the 2022 championship illustrates the gap between them and even the semi-elite.

It’s possible to ascribe some long-term significance to today’s game between Clare and Cork. A Banner win might leave Meath Tailteann Cup bound should they fail to make the provincial final. It could put Kildare into the lesser competition if the Royals do progress to meet Dublin.

Yet how interesting is that really? Neither Meath nor Kildare, both double-figure losers to Derry in the league, will make any impression in the round robin. The Tailteann Cup might be their level. They belong with Fermanagh and Offaly at the moment, rather than Dublin and Kerry.

Even if Cork lose today, their fourth place in Division 2 should guarantee a last-16 spot. So many games, so little at stake. Dublin and Kerry will canter to victory in Leinster and Munster. Connacht will be a phoney war between the three teams which finished first, second and third in Division 1.

Even Ulster’s fire has been dimmed. Donegal’s win over Armagh in last year’s quarter-final was rendered completely irrelevant when Kieran McGeeney’s side reversed the result six weeks later. The provincial skirmishes get entirely overshadowed by what happens next.

Mayo have absorbed losses to Galway in Connacht without too much bother because their sights were set on bigger prey. Meath or Kildare no more enjoy a rivalry with Dublin than Antrim do with Tyrone or Leitrim do with Galway. Cork’s annual trouncing by Kerry only serves to damage Rebel morale.

The provincial championship represent the GAA’s affection for the past while the new system shows its recognition that radical change is necessary. Such contradictory instincts can’t be combined in the long term.

Only when the field has been reduced to 12 in late June will the excitement begin. Kerry, Dublin, Mayo, Galway, Tyrone, Armagh and Derry are practically guaranteed a place in that last dozen. Donegal would be in normal circumstances and will probably get their act together sufficiently to go through. Monaghan and Roscommon will expect to make it.

The main suspense will probably revolve around a battle between the likes of Cork, Kildare, Meath and Louth for the last two spots. The winners will be summarily dismissed a week later. It’ll be pretty thin stuff.

So why have a championship whose first half must be endured rather than enjoyed? The contrast with the hurling championship could hardly be starker. Particularly with Munster where five teams with genuine hopes of making the knock-out stages will play a series of matches in April and May, all of which should have a bearing on qualification. Hurling will hit the ground running.

​Leinster may not be quite so ferocious. But four years ago Galway couldn’t make it out of the province while last year Wexford drew with Galway and beat Kilkenny. As the football championship meanders its way out of the blocks, hurling will have the monopoly on games that matter.

This anomaly is neatly illustrated by the contrast between the two Cork teams. The footballers are, relatively speaking, much weaker (50/1 for the All-Ireland compared to the hurlers at 9/1.) Yet they’re practically guaranteed three matches in June no matter how they perform in Munster.

The hurlers, on the other hand, will have to fight all the way just to survive beyond May. That’s a good thing, the championship should be challenging. The football competition leaves teams in the comfort zone far too long.

Hurling benefits from its ruthless division of the game into five tiers, each with their own championship. Football’s choice of just two has left an insurmountable gap between the top and bottom halves of the first flight. There’ll be some very lopsided round-robin games.

Football is moving in the right direction but it needs to be bolder. A 10-team top tier would be plenty and the nettle of the provincial championships’ obsolescence must be grasped.

As it stands, hurling will hog the headlines till the end of June. No-one will pass any heed on poor old football. The People’s Game deserves better.

East Belfast GAA club’s message of decency wins hearts and minds

On March 25, the East Belfast GAA club held a ‘come and try’ session in football, hurling and camogie for “children from all communities, societies and ethnic backgrounds”. It took place at Strandtown Primary School, just round the corner from Cyprus Avenue, made famous in song by Van Morrison.

But last week future sessions were cancelled following what school principal Victoria Hutchinson described as “intimidatory comments directed on social media and emailed directly to the school.”

Since its foundation in 2020, East Belfast has become the fastest growing club in Ulster and now boasts 650 members, including 200 children. The area is predominantly Protestant but founder Dave McGreevy says, “being inclusive is non-negotiable.”

The club’s motto is written in Irish, English and Ulster Scots and its jersey bears a picture of a crane from the Harland and Wolff Shipyard, traditionally associated with loyalism, a shamrock, a thistle and a red hand.

That hasn’t stopped local councillor John Ross of Traditional Unionist Voice campaigning against East Belfast getting their own pitch. “There’s been far too much special treatment of the GAA in Belfast,” he says.

So perhaps it’s not surprising something as innocent as an underage training session drew such ire.

East Belfast GAA’s message of decency will keep winning hearts and minds all the same.



Success of ice-cool Giants continues to pull in the crowds

Ireland’s most unheralded sports team did the business again last weekend. Ice hockey’s Belfast Giants defeated second-placed Guildford Flames 6-1 at the SSE Arena to become the first ever team to win three British League titles in a row..

The Giants get little notice this side of the border. Yet they’re a big deal in Belfast. Their average home attendance of 5,894 is more than the combined total pulled in by the NIFL Premiership’s two best supported clubs — Linfield and Glentoran.

That popularity owes something to their determination to attract cross-community support. They’re the only team in the league which doesn’t play God Save The King before their matches.

Giants’ key man is Canadian coach Adam Keefe, who took over in 2017 after six seasons as a player. Coaching seems to run in the Keefe family, brother Sheldon is the youngest head coach in the NHL and has just steered the Toronto Maple Leafs into the play-offs.

