Smith makes Armagh pay penalty in Rossies' raid

Roscommon delivered a shock in Division 2 when they brought Armagh to their knees in a tingling contest at the Athletic Grounds.

The visitors shrugged off a sluggish start before slipping into their rhythm and leaving their hosts trailing in their slipstream, their herculean second-half work-rate carrying them to a thoroughly deserved victory.

Armagh were forced back inside their own territory in the early stages as Roscommon retained possession diligently, patiently probing for openings and using space intelligently. But it was the home side who drew first blood when the industrious Rian O'Neill potted a sixth-minute free before Calum Cumiskey repeated the dose five minutes later.

With Oisín O'Neill and Niall Grimley beginning to carry a greater threat at midfield, the Armagh attack began to function more smoothly and a five-minute scoring blast saw O'Neill and Conor Turbitt hit the target.

Whatsapp Armagh's Oisín O'Neill surges between Roscommon's Cathal Compton (left) and David Murray. Photo: Sportsfile

At 0-5 to 0-1, Armagh were beginning to look more comfortable but they were rocked back on their heels when Roscommon shook off their profligacy in front of goal to plunder a goal and three points between the 29th and 33rd minutes.

It was Enda Smith who thundered a penalty to the net after he himself had been upended and with McKeon and Conor Cox hitting points, Roscommon found themselves having seized the initiative at 1-3 to 0-5.

But Armagh summoned their considerable experience and firepower to finish the first half on a high. Rory Grugan fired over a spectacular point from play, Oisín O'Neill did likewise and Grugan added another to give his side a 0-8 to 1-3 interval cushion.

Whatsapp Roscommon's Shane Killoran gathers possession ahead of Armagh's Niall Grimley. Photo: Sportsfile

The turning point came in the 42nd minute when Smith converted his second penalty and it was Conor Daly who buoyed Roscommon even further when he thundered home their third goal three minutes later.

Roscommon's sustained work-rate and the lion-hearted efforts of Conor Cox and Enda Smith in particular stood them in good stead in the final quarter.

Whatsapp Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney. Photo: Sportsfile

And it was perhaps appropriate that Cox would seal the deal for the visitors by landing their last point from a free to put the icing on the cake.

Scorers - Roscommon: E Smith 2-0 (2-0 pens); C Daly 1-0; C Cox 0-5 (2f); C McKeon, R Daly 0-2 each; C Lennon 0-1. Armagh: R O'Neill 0-6 (2f); O O'Neill 0-4; R Grugan 0-3; C Cumiskey, J Clarke 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Lavin; D Murray, C Daly, S Mullooly; R Daly, B Stack, N Daly; C Compton, T O'Rourke; N Kilroy, E Smith, C McKeon; C Lennon, C Cox, C Cregg. Subs: C Devenney for Kilroy (42), C Murtagh for Cregg (43), C Hussey for Daly (54), S Killoran for O'Rourke (59), E Nolan for Compton (63).

Armagh: B Hughes; R Kennedy, A Forker, P Burns; C O'Neill, J Morgan, C Cumiskey; N Grimley, O O'Neill; C Turbitt, S Campbell, M Shields; R Grugan, R O'Neill, J Clarke. Subs: J Burns for Turbitt (45), A McKay for Kennedy (50), J McElroy for Campbell (53), C McKenna for O'Neill (53), J Hall for Cumiskey (65)

Referee: D Gough (Meath)

