Roscommon took a giant stride towards promotion when they turned in a powerhouse second-half performance to leave Armagh labouring in their slipstream at the Athletic Grounds.

If the visitors' tepid first-half effort during which they shot six wides hinted at an inferiority complex, this theory was effectively rubbished after the break when their commitment, pace and work-rate proved too much for Kieran McGeeney's beleaguered side.

With the O'Neill brothers Oisin and Rian calling the shots in every sense, Armagh clinically assembled a 0-8 to 1-3 interval advantage, Enda Smith's 33rd-minute goal from a penalty after he himself had been upended.

Expand Close Roscommon's Cathal Cregg of in action against Armagh's James Morgan. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roscommon's Cathal Cregg of in action against Armagh's James Morgan. Photo: Sportsfile

Yet when Rory Grugan joined the multi-talented O'Neill duo in cementing Armagh's advantage at 0-10 to 1-3 immediately after the break, Roscommon were beginning to look vulnerable.

Up stepped Smith again though to drill his second penalty past the despairing Blaine Hughes in the 42nd minute before rampaging full-back Conor Daly thundered in the Rossies third goal two minutes later.

It was over and out for Armagh as Roscommon, with Anthony Cunningham deploying his substitutes cleverly, pulled away. In contrast, Ciaran Lennon, Ronan Daly and the lion-hearted Conor Cox swept over the points that copper-fastened what was a particularly sweet victory for the visitors.

Expand Close Roscommon's Cathal Compton stretches towards the ball ahead of Armagh's Niall Grimley. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roscommon's Cathal Compton stretches towards the ball ahead of Armagh's Niall Grimley. Photo: Sportsfile

Manager Cunningham was certainly not gloating at the finish but clearly the prospect of sampling the rarefied atmosphere of Division 1 tickles his fancy. The Rossies face Cavan on Saturday.

"We were off a bit in the first-half but I was pleased with our second-half showing," said Cunningham.

Expand Close Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes tries to keep the ball in play. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes tries to keep the ball in play. Photo: Sportsfile

"We have not played at this tempo for a long time and we are just delighted to get the win under our belts."

Scorers - Roscommon: E Smith 2-0 (2 pens); C Cox 0-5 (2f); C Daly 1-0; C McKeon 0-2; R Daly 0-2; C Lennon 0-1. Armagh: R O'Neill 0-6 (2f); O O'Neill 0-4; R Grugan 0-3; C Cumiskey, J Clarke 0-1 each.

Roscommon - C Lavin 7; D Murray 6, C Daly 8, S Mullooly 8; R Daly 7, B Stack 7, N Daly 7; C Compton 7, T O'Rourke 7; N Kilroy 6, E Smith 9, C McKeon 7; C Lennon 7, C Cox 9, C Cregg 6. Subs: C Devenney 6 for Kilroy (42), C Murtagh 8 for Cregg (43), C Hussey 7 for Daly (54), S Killoran 6 for O'Rourke (59), E Nolan 6 for Compton (63).

Armagh - B Hughes 7; R Kennedy 6, A Forker 7, P Burns 6; C O'Neill 6, J Morgan 6, C Cumiskey 7; N Grimley 7, O O'Neill 8; C Turbitt 6, S Campbell 6, M Shields 7; R Grugan 7, R O'Neill 9, J Clarke 6. Subs: J Burns 6 for Turbitt (45), A McKay 6 for Kennedy (50), J McElroy 6 for Campbell (53), C McKenna 6 for O'Neill (53), J Hall 7 for Cumiskey (65).

Ref - D Gough (Meath).

Indo Sport