Sluggish Dublin overcome Wexford to book Leinster SFC semi-final berth

Dublin's Paddy Small in action against Eoin Porter of Wexford during the Leinster SFC quarter-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It wasn't so much blowing out dirty petrol as dealing with an oil spillage for Dublin at Chadwicks Wexford Park as they won this Leinster football quarter-final with little conviction against a very spirited home side.

This was only the third time since Jim Gavin assumed the reins in 2013 that Dublin were held to single figures in the Leinster Championship and for that Wexford deserve great credit.

They didn't pack their defence at any stage like most teams in their position do and attacked regularly without having the cohesion to make it count.

For the All-Ireland champions it must rank as a very worrying performance. True, these games are hard to get up for and as the season progresses, they'll pick up.

But it was unusual to see established players making so many basic errors and at no point did they threaten to over-run their opponents.

Dean Rock made his seasonal return after injury, coming on as a late substitute, while Brian Howard controlled the middle of defence well but otherwise there were few other positives with the influence of Ciaran Kilkenny and Con O'Callaghan curtailed.

Wexford got to the first water break, not called until the 21st minute, 0-3 to 0-2 ahead, having established that lead by the eighth minute.

Dublin's last score, a Costello free, came on seven minutes and they didn't register another one until the 23rd minute when Costello and Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne put in Kilkenny.

When was the last time that Dublin went 16 minutes in a Leinster Championship match without a score?

By the end of the half the All-Ireland champions were 0-6 to 0-3 ahead but there was a lack of conviction in everything they did, compounded by their failure to exploit the significant wind advantage that blew in their favour.

Even James McCarthy, always their safe haven in difficult times, fluffed a few lines and for that opening 37 or so minutes there was nothing that screamed six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

What was notable about that first half was the number of frees awarded by referee Derek O'Mahony, 28, (15 to Dublin) to add to the clumsy feel to it all.

That didn't bother Wexford or the home support who roared like there was 5,000 present in Chadwicks Wexford Park, not 500.

Every free awarded in their favour, every break won from a kick-out, every successful challenge threatened to lift the roof from the stand. Games like these against a side like Dublin aren't always won on the scoreboard.

One of those challenges left Dublin wing-back Robbie McDaid painfully clutching his shoulder as he was helped off in the 34th minute, leaving him a doubt for the remainder of the provincial campaign at least.

With John Small still out after damaging a hamstring against Kerry in May and Jonny Cooper sitting this one out, it's one they could ill-afford to do without.

O'Mahony was busy on the restart, red carding Wexford selector Anthony Masterson for challenging his authority as they came off the field at half-time while Costello was also shown yellow for an incident as they left the field.

Dublin's first point of the second half followed a pattern that has already been seen twice this year as they won the throw-in, kept possession for over three minutes before Howard sliced spectacularly into the wind.

They could have added to that when O'Callaghan was put through for the game's first clear goal chance but Michael Furlong scrambled to block brilliantly.

A further chance was spurned on 46 minutes when Davy Byrne put in Niall Scully but his shot from a good position went well wide.

Dublin, with Dessie Farrell back on the sideline after serving a three-month suspension, struggled on but could never really open up a hard working Wexford defence.

Wexford never stopped seeking to create openings and substitute Donal Shanley came on to good effect, landing two points (one free) while Sean Nolan's ball to Shanley was intercepted at the end when they might have nicked a goal.



Scorers - Dublin: C Costello 0-7 (5fs), B Fenton, B Howard 0-2 each, D Rock, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, C Basquel all 0-1 each. Wexford: M Rossiter 0-3 (2fs), D Shanley ((1f) 0-2, P Hughes, J Tubritt 0-1 each.

Dublin: E Comerford; S McMahon, D Byrne, S McMahon; J McCarthy, B Howard, R McDaid; B Fenton, P O Cofaigh Byrne; P Small, C Kilkenny, N Scully; R Basquel, C O'Callaghan, C Costello. Subs: T Lahiff for McDaid inj (34), S Bugler for Basquel (h-t), C Basquel for Scully (53), A Byrne for Small (56), D Rock for Byrne (inj) (66).

Wexford: D Brooks; L O'Connor, G Sheehan, E Porter; B Malone, M O'Connor, M Furlong; D Waters, L Coleman; P Hughes, T Byrne, K O'Grady, M Rossiter, J Tubritt, N Hughes. Subs: S Nolan for Tubritt (42), A Tobin for Waters inj (57), D Shanley for N Hughes (62), R Brooks for Rossiter (62), C Carthy for O'Grady (66).

Referee: D O'Mahony (Tipperary).