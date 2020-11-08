Sligo’s withdrawal has raised valid questions about the integrity of these championships

If there's a crumb of comfort to be had in all of this for Sligo GAA folk, maybe it is that they didn't realise how much they'd be missed until they were gone.

God knows, there hadn't been much remarks passed on them for the hundred-plus years when they did turn up and keep the ball kicked out, through bad times and worse.

On Tuesday night, they folded the tent for this year. In all likelihood it would have been folded for them yesterday by Galway, and not just folded but wrecked like an abandoned tent the day after the Glastonbury festival.

Galway and Sligo are separated by three divisions and 26 places in the National Football League. Last year Galway beat them by 13 points in Connacht, the year before by 21; it could have been another massacre yesterday.

But Covid-19 put paid to that eventuality, or any other possible outcome in Salthill. Sligo's squad has been infiltrated by the virus; up to ten players from the panel of 32 have been affected; a number of teammates have been deemed close contacts. The exact figure is still being established as tests are conducted and analysed. The panel had already been diminished by four long-term injuries.

After discussions with the team manager Paul Taylor, Sligo County Board issued a statement on Tuesday night announcing that they'd pulled the plug. It is a rare occurrence in championship football or hurling. It is rare in any established sport. And it is rare because it strikes at the heart of a sport's credibility. Fulfilling fixtures is fundamental business; not doing so is a red line that should only be crossed in the most drastic circumstances.

On Friday night the Sligo panel released a statement which emphasised their willingness to play the match. 'All who could feasibly make themselves available wanted to play the game'. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

So, naturally, this development caused tremors. And poor old Sligo, usually a faint blip on the national radar of the GAA community, was suddenly under the spotlight. Croke Park's Feargal McGill subsequently had to address the question that Sligo's withdrawal had damaged the integrity of the competition. He made a spirited argument against that proposition.

And indeed it might well be a stretch to say that the loss of one team and one fixture is enough to undermine the integrity of the football championship as a whole. But it is a question that will return with renewed force if other teams fall by the wayside. For the moment, it is 'only' Sligo and therefore the question doesn't have a great deal of traction. But what if it were their neighbours to the south, Mayo, or their neighbours to the north, Donegal? Now alarm bells would really be ringing.

Of course, mere mention of a modern power like Mayo raises a recurring issue in GAA life: inequality, the haves and the have-nots. In fact, the Sligo board implied in their statement on Tuesday night that it might have been a factor in their case. "The players themselves are hugely disappointed at not having the option of a refixture and feel the outcome has been forced on them, whilst understanding that in these unusual times it is not possible to take part this coming weekend."

In other words, Connacht Council refused to entertain the possibility of rescheduling the fixture. Which prompted the inevitable question in Sligo and further afield: would Galway or Mayo have got a more sympathetic hearing? Certainly not, replied John Prenty when it was put to him on Newstalk. "Everybody in this situation is going to be dealt with in exactly the same way," said the Connacht Council CEO. "Everybody knew the situation when we (got) the championship going."

In fairness, just because the weaker counties (so-called) tend to nurse a perpetual grievance about their status, it doesn't mean that the establishment is always out to do them down. Prenty made the straightforward point that both Connacht semi-finals were due to be played this weekend, with the final due to be played next weekend. There just wasn't the window to accommodate a postponement. "The regulations set up by the CCCC is that unless there's a clear 13 days between the original fixture and the next fixture, then you have to give a walkover."

Sligo would be ill-advised to play the victim card if their own house wasn't fully in order in the first place. This was the question raised by Tomás Ó Sé in an interview with Sligo local radio, Ocean FM, on Friday. Ó Sé had been invited on to discuss a tweet he'd posted on Wednesday morning which also referred to the fact that Leitrim and Longford had pulled out of Allianz League fixtures last month. "Why is it all weaker counties that seem to be in bother with this?" he tweeted. "Does it suit them? I think this is very disappointing. This fixture should have been fulfilled if at all possible."

On Ocean FM he conceded that his tone might have been a little softer but stood by the issue he'd raised. "I think it's a legitimate question . . . Is it an easier decision for weaker teams to say, 'jeez, it's not worth it'? Does it suit weaker teams?" The Kerry hall-of-famer also queried if some county set-ups had been sufficiently vigilant "in terms of (Covid) protocols and all that. Sligo have to ask themselves a question: the fact that they have a cluster of cases, did they take their eyes off the ball? And how did it happen?"

The answer for the moment is that we don't know. The broader truth is that the pandemic has ruptured the GAA season so badly, it perhaps weakened the resolve of some players and teams to see it through to the bitter end. Maybe the spirit was willing but the flesh was weak, or vice versa. As with the Leitrim and Longford players previously, maybe in Sligo the heart has been knocked a bit out of them too.

Walking away from a senior championship match is no small decision. The minnow teams, who know deep down they are going to take a beating, usually look forward to this once-yearly brush with the big time. They always turn up and hope to ride their luck; they take their punishment stoically. And on Friday night the Sligo panel released a statement which emphasised their willingness to play the match.

"The perception Sligo did not want to fulfil this weekend's fixture is incorrect," it said. "All who could feasibly make themselves available wanted to play the game. The players are disappointed the game could not proceed for reasons outside their control." Fair enough. Perhaps the cluster of positive cases was outside their control too.

But Ó Sé is doing the game some service by standing up for the integrity and credibility of the championship. The GAA is in a tight corner, their back is to the wall. But still, if it's going to be done, it ought to be done thoroughly and properly; standards should be maintained. "I do think that the championship needed every game to happen," he said on Friday.

Everyone is walking a tightrope this winter season, everyone is holding their breath. Every team that makes it to throw-in between now and Christmas will have done their bit and earned our appreciation.