Sligo set to forfeit Connacht semi-final against Galway due to Covid-19 cases

Sligo are poised to withdraw from their Connacht SFC semi-final with Galway on Saturday because of a number of positive Covid cases in their squad.

The squad are still awaiting a number of test results which are expected back Wednesday but, with up to seven already understood to be confirmed and another four close contacts established, their numbers are stretched to the point where they are in no position to fulfil the fixture this weekend and are being forced to forfeit.

A county board meeting Tuesday night reached that conclusion and confirmation of withdrawal is expected after detailed discussion with Connacht Council officials.

There had been some hope that the date of the Connacht final, Sunday November 15, could be pushed out to the following weekend to accommodate a delayed semi-final but even then it’s understood that Sligo would struggle to fulfil the fixture.

Sligo’s expected withdrawal puts Galway straight into a Connacht final against either Mayo or Roscommon, who meet on Sunday in the other semi-final, not the ideal scenario for manager Padraic Joyce.

A number of tests conducted over the weekend came back inconclusive and have been resent for further analysis while other tests results are only due back Wednesday, which could potentially increase the numbers unavailable to them.

Squad numbers across the board have been restricted to 32 to help control costs but counties with better resources have been able to accommodate bigger numbers. Sligo are understood to have stayed within the guidelines so the option of digging deeper into their playing pool may not be available to them. To compound matters, four of the 32-man squad are carrying long-term injuries.

