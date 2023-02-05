Sligo see Tony McEntee win battle of Orchard managers

Sligo bounced back from the defeat to Laois last week to get their Division 4 league campaign on track at Echelon Park in Aughrim.

This was also a battle between the Crossmaglen natives Tony McEntee and Wicklow manager Oisín McConville, and McEntee will be the happier with his players’ performance.

Wicklow had the aid of what wind there was in the first half but a one-point lead at the break, 0-7 to 0-6, was an insufficient return.

Seán Carrabine with 0-4, three frees, was chief marksman for Sligo, while full-forward Kevin Quinn was the scorer-in-chief for Wicklow.

However, Wicklow surrendered the centre of the park to Sligo in the second half and paid a heavy price as the Yeats County out-scored them 12 points to five – with Niall Murphy landing three frees and Patrick O’Connor chipping in with a fine brace.

Sub Cillian McDonald went close to sneaking a late goal for Wicklow with a punched effort but it would have been too little, too late.

Scorers – Sligo: S Carrabine, N Murphy 0-4 each, P O’Connor 0-3, P Spillane 0-2, L Towey, D Cummins, A Reilly, D Quinn, M Gordon 0-1 each. Wicklow: K Quinn, M Kenny 0-3 each, E Darcy, M Jackson, A Maher 0-2 each.

Sligo: D Lyons 6; N Mullen 6, E McGuinness 5, E Lyons 6; L Towey 6, D Cummins 7, P McNamara 6; P Kilcoyne 6, P Spillane 7; C Lally 5, S Carrabine 8, D Quinn 6; M Gordon 6, P O’Connor 6, N Murphy 6. Subs: F Cawley for D Quinn (61), G Kelly for M Gordon (55), A Reilly for F Cawley (65).

Wicklow: M Jackson 7; T Moran 6, E Murtagh 6, M Stone 6; Z Cullen 6, P McLoughlin 6, P O’Keane 7; P O’Toole 6, J Kirwan 6; A Maher 6, D Healy 5, C Baker 5; M Kenny 7, K Quinn 7, E Darcy 6. Subs: R Stokes 6 for J Kirwan (28), K Furlong for P McLoughlin (62), C McDonald for A Maher (55), J Prendergast for C Baker (62), E Doyle for E Darcy (40).

Ref: S Lonergan.