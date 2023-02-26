Sligo make it three wins on the spin after London raid

Sligo’s hopes of promotion remain strong as they made it three wins from as they proved too strong for the home side at McGovern Park.

Sligo always looked in control and when Sligo were awarded a penalty on seven minutes for a foul on Sean Carrabine after beautiful pass in from Niall Murphy.

Despite conceding the early goal London responded well with two points on the spin one from wing-back Aidan McLoughlin and the second coming from a free on 13 minutes from Christopher Farley.

Sligo took control once again of the match when they lead by five points with points from Niall Murphy and score from Alan Reilly but the home side looked like they would be in strong position as they added a third point and again from a Farley free to leave score 1-4 to 0-3.

Sligo who were playing with the wind knew they needed a strong finish and that’s what they done with a brace from captain Murphy to leave the score at the break 1-6 – 0-3.

London needed a good start to the second half but they struggled for long periods of the second half as it was Sligo who added the first point of the second half with 41-minute point from Luke Towey as he showed great pace to get past the London defence.

Free from Kevin McCarthy on 55 minute did cut the deficit but they couldn’t follow this up as Sligo outscored them in the final 15 minutes 3-2 Quinn, Murphy and Pat Spillane all on the mark for Sligo as they made it three wins on the spin.

Scorers - Sligo: Niall Murphy (0-4, 2fs); P O’Connor (1-0 pen); D Quinn (0-3,1f); L Towey (0-1); P Spillane (0-1); A Reilly (0-1). London: C Farley (3fs); D Clarke (0-1); A McLoughlin (0-1); K McCarthy (0-1).

Sligo: D Lyons 6; N Mullen 7, E McGuinness 7, E Lyons 7; L Towey 8, J Lavin 7, P McNamara 7; P Kilcoyne 6, C Lally 8; S Carrabine 3, D Quinn 7, G O’Kelly-Lynch 5, A Reilly 6, P O’Connor 6, Niall Murphy 6. Subs used: P Spillane 6 for S Carrabine 17, F Cawley 6 for G O’Kelly Lynch ht, D Conlon 5 for P O’Connor 63, K Cawley 5 for J Lavin 63, M Walsh 4 for L Towey 66.

London: A Walsh 6; E Flanagan 7, M Clarke 6, N McElwaine 6; R Sloan 6; E Walsh 6, A McLoughlin 6 ; D Clarke 6, S Dornan 5; M Walsh 5, C Farley 6, N O’Leary 5 , J McGill 5, J Gallagher 5, C Gallagher 5. Subs used: K McCarthy 4 for J McGill 44, H Walsh 4 for S Dornan 53, R Tohill 4 for C Gallagher 58, F Eastwood 4 for N McElwaine 63, F Gallagher 4 for J Gallagher 64,

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)