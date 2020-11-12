Sligo looking for a new manager after Paul Taylor steps down

SLIGO’S Paul Taylor is the latest inter-county manager to stand down from his post, taking the number of vacant bainisteoir bibs to four.

Taylor was in charge of native county for two years, although his tenure ended with what he today described in a statement as the “bitter disappointment” of Sligo being forced to withdraw from this year’s championship after a covid-19 within the squad.

In the same statement, the former Sligo Under 21 boss revealed that “family commitments, work commitments and the current health crisis are the primary factors in my decision.”

Sligo lost all nine League and championship matches in Taylor’s first season in 2019 during a transitional phase for the county.

They won three from four games in Division 4 this year, finished sixth and above only Wateford and London in the League.

His decision to vacate the position means that half the counties that will compete in Division 4 next year are currently manager-less.

Waterford and Antrim joined the hunt for new managers this week after Benji Whelan and Lenny Harbinson stepped away from their respective roles.

Already, Louth had begun the process to appoint a replacement for Wayne Kierans after deciding not to take up an option to extend his tenure by a year.

And the signs indicate it could be a busy winter on the inter-county managerial carousel, with the future of Mickey Harte now shrouded in uncertainty in Tyrone after the county board rejected his request for an additional year in charge.

Online Editors