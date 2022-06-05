Sligo hit the spot to get through epic Tailteann Cup contest against Leitrim

Sligo goalkeeper Aidan Devaney is congratulated after saving two penalties in a penalty shoot out by team mates in the Tailteann Cup quarter-final win over Leitrim at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim. Photo: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

In the end, Sligo achieved success through penalties after Nathan Rooney, Alan Reilly Donal Conlon and Brian Egan netted for the Yeats County as Emlyn Mulligan failed to convert Leitrim’s last penalty.

Before that, late points by Jordan Reynolds and Keith Beirne for Leitrim sent an exciting game to extra-time on a Sligo 1-16 to Leitrim 2-13 scoreline. The sides were still deadlocked at the end of two periods of extra-time.

Leitrim enjoyed a dream start in the opening eight minutes when Keith Byrne, who put over the game’s opening point on two minutes and then, shortly afterwards, put the ball in the Sligo net following a goalmouth scramble.

Evan Sweeney fired over a point for the home side some six minutes later. After that, for the next 25 minutes, workman-like Sligo wiped out Leitrim’s early advantage and grabbed a 0-2 lead as the Yeats men held Andy Moran’s side scoreless for a full 25 minutes.

In this spell, Patrick O’Connor notched up 0-4 for Sligo, while Reilly and Seán Carrabine chipped in with O-2 each.

Leitrim closed the gap to the minimum before the break after Jack Heslin and Riordan O’Rourke hit a point each.

But a Reilly point before the break put Sligo ahead by 0-9 to 1-4 at the interval. After the restart, Sligo went further ahead with points from Carrabine and Reilly.

In response, Beirne opened Leitrim’s second-half account with a 39th-minute point. Leitrim got on level terms four minutes later thanks to a well-taken goal by sub Ryan O’Rourke, while Evan Sweeney and Keith Beirne from a mark edged them ahead with a point over the next five minutes.

Sligo’s Reilly narrowed the gap to the minimum when shot over on the 47th-minute mark before Leitrim’s Beirne hit back with a point shortly afterwards.

In response, Sligo surged and grabbed a 0-4 lead by the 65th minute after sub Mark Walsh shot to the Leitrim net while Patrick O’Connor and Carabine hit over points apiece.

Leitrim’s Beirne and Sligo’s Peter Laffey traded points by the 67th minute. Leitrim rallied to make it level at the end of full-time with points from sub Dean McGovern, Ryan O’Rourke, Jordan Reynolds and Beirne to leave it Sligo 1-16 to Leitrim’s 2-11.

At the start of the first period of extra-time, Leitrim had a Shane Moran goal disallowed when it was ruled that Moran in the square when he palmed a pass from Pearce Dolan to the Sligo net.

Patrick O’Connor put Sligo ahead with a 73rd-minute point, but Mark Plunkett levelled five minutes later with a similar Leitrim score when Maurice Deegan sounded his whistle to signal the end of the first period of extra-time.

After the restart, Nathan Rooney edged Sligo in front when he fired over. But Leitrim sub Emlyn Mulligan made it all even in the 83rd minute.

But Alan Reilly got Sligo’s nose in front again when he shot over in the next minute.

However, Leitrim’s Keith Beirne responded with an 87th-minute point for Leitrim to bring this exciting Tailteann Cup quarter-final to the dreaded penalty shoot-out, with Sligo goalkeeper Aidan Devaney (inset) the hero, saving from Ryan O’Rourke and Mulligan

Scorers – Sligo: A Reilly 0-6; S Carrabine (1f), P O’Connor (1f, 1m) 0-5 each; M Walsh 1-0; N Rooney, D Cummins, P Laffey 0-1 each. Penalties: N Rooney, A Reilly, D Conlan, B Egan 1-0 each. Leitrim: K Beirne 1-6 (1m); Ryan O’Rourke 1-2; E Sweeney 0-2; Riordan O’Rourke, J Heslin, D McGovern, J Reynolds, M Plunkett, M Mulligan 0-1 each. Penalties: K Beirne, J Heslin, S Quinn 1-0 each.

Sligo: A Devaney; N Mullan, E Lyons, P McNamara; L Towey, D Cummins, P Kilcoyne; P Laffey, S Carrabine; K Cawley, P O’Connor, M Gordon; A Reilly, P Hughes, P Spillane. Subs: D Conlan for Hughes (56); M Walsh for Towey (58); C Marren for Spillane (62); N Rooney for Carrabine (67); B Egan for O’Connor (67); D Phillips for Gordon (73).

Leitrim: B Flynn; P Maguire, M Diffley, C Reynolds; J Heslin, D Bruen, J Rooney; P Dolan, D Wrynn; C McGloin, K Beirne, S Moran; D Flynn, E Sweeney; R O’Rourke. Subs: J Reynolds for McGloin (33); Ryan O’Rourke for Riordan O’Rourke Roney (42); M Plunkett for Heslin (51); D Rooney for Sweeney (58); D McGovern for Flynn (65); S Quinn for J Rooney (75); D Flynn for Bruen (79); T Prior for Moran (79).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).