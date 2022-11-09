Sligo GAA mourns passing of 1975 Connacht championship hero Frank Henry

Sligo GAA is mourning the death of Frank Henry, one of their Connacht championship heroes of 1975.

Henry’s senior Sligo career spanned from 1974 to ’86, playing at wing-forward when the Yeats County claimed their first Connacht SFC title in 47 years.

The Riverstown native later moved to Kildare, where he became an instrumental figure in Leixlip’s St Mary’s GAA club. He passed away on Monday.

In 1975, even though a relatively new face on the team, Henry made a significant impact on what became an historic year for Sligo.

The Shamrocks Gaels clubman featured in the emphatic Connacht semi-final win over Galway and was Sligo’s top-scorer in the drawn final against Mayo, landing one of their two goals.

He also played his part in the Castlebar replay, the visitors prevailing by a point to end decades in the wilderness, before they succumbed in Croke Park to a Kerry side destined for all-time greatness.

Henry was inducted into the Shamrocks Gaels Hall of Fame in 2016.

A Sligo GAA post on social media expressed sadness at his passing, adding: “Frank was a member of Sligo GAA’s 1975 Connacht championship winning side, and a shining star in the early years of the Shamrock Gaels club before he transferred to the Leixlip GAA club where he was at the heart of the club as a player and then as an administrator for almost 40 years.”

He is survived by his wife Anne, children Noel, Emer, Colm and Maeve, grandchildren, family and friends. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Charles Borromeo, Confey, at 11am on Friday.