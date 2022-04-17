Sligo forced to dig deep to avoid shock against New York

Sligo had to dig deep to prevent a shock loss at Gaelic Park in the Bronx against a New York side playing their first competitive game in three years.

The sides were deadlocked with just two minutes remaining and several former county players such as Galway hurler Johnny Glynn, Down’s Niall Madine, Cork hurler Mark Ellis and Galway’s Adrian Varley threatening going forward, the prospect of a first New York win in 22 attempts in the Connacht championship seemed a real prospect for the 4,000 strong crowd.

Sligo only managed four points in the opening 33 minutes of the second-half with full-back Alan Campbell, a Munster SFC winner with Tipperary three years ago, outstanding in a solid defence.

But Tony McEntee’s men manufactured a winning hand with the experienced Niall Murphy leading the way as he kept his composure to land two frees.

And Pat Spillane, son of Kerry legend Pat, came on and made a big impact, winning a free for a Murphy point and then putting Paddy O’Connor through for the clinching score deep into stoppage time after goalkeeper Aidan Devanney had come forward to land a free from distance.

Manager Tony McEntee said he was just relieved to get the win and get their championship campaign up and running.

“We were quite fortunate, I would say to get out of this one. They had a few goal chances there and a few came off the posts and landed in our arms and had any of them went in we would have been under serious pressure,” said McEntee.

GAA President Larry McCarthy was back at his base in New York to witness another heart-breaking display from the exiles, whose only preparation game was against Salthill-Knocknacarra last month and who had only four players from when they last played three years ago.

But they belied those difficulties throughout and trailed by just a point at the break on a 1-8 to 0-10 scoreline, with the exiles racing into an early lead with good points from Danny O’Sullivan and Varley.

Glynn’s dominance in the air gave New York a lot of good ball and Ellis was full of running throughout.

Sean Carrabine led the Sligo challenge with some great running and good scores but he faded after the restart and had to go off with a hamstring injury in the closing stages.

Varley’s second point of the match pushed New York 0-4 to 0-3 in front at the end of the opening quarter but then O’Connor got his first of the game before Carrabine burst through for a fine goal after 19 minutes.

Barry Gorman, back in New York on an emotional trip with his brother Gavin who was a sub after their father Kieran died in 9/11, added another point and Sligo looked set to pull away leading by double scores at 1-5 to 0-4.

But New York rallied with Madine and Varley superb and they got the gap down to one by the break.

Efforts from Carrabine, Keelan Cawley and Murphy in response to one from Carrabine pushed Sligo 1-11 to 0-11 in front after 50 minutes but two points apiece from Madine and Varley, with Conor Griffin getting one for Sligo, left the sides level just two minutes from the end.

New York had chances to go ahead but didn’t make them count and Sligo survived as they took hold of the closing few minutes to book a semi-final date with Roscommon in two weeks as New York were left to rue another missed chance but they will now at least be able to regroup for the Tailteann Cup.

Scorers: Sligo: S Carrabine 1-3 (0-2f), N Murphy 0-5 (0-4f), P O’Connor 0-3, N Mullen 0-1, B Gorman 0-1, K Cawley 0-1, C Griffin 0-1, A Devanney 0-1.

New York: A Varley 0-6 (0-3f), N Madine 0-4 (0-2f), D O’Sullivan 0-2, P Fox 0-2, M Brosnan 0-1.

Sligo: A Devanney; D Phillips, E Lyons, P McNamara; N Mullen, D Cummins, P Kilcoyne; S Carrabine (C Marren 65 mins), P Laffey (C Griffin half-time); K Cawley, N Murphy, B Gorman (D Quinn 35 mins); M Gordan, P O’Connor, A Reilly (P Spillane 56 mins).

New York: M Cunningham; J Boyle, A Campbell, C Keane; S Reilly, P Boyle, D O’Sullivan; J Reilly, M Ellis; J Glynn, A Varley, T Mathers (C Ahearne 50 mins); N Madine, P Fox, M Brosnan (S Brosnan 57 mins).

Ref - Sean Hurson (Tyrone).