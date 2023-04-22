Sligo end fairytale of New York to reach Connacht SFC final

Sligo ended the New York football fairytale this afternoon.

The home side qualified for their 19th Connacht final and their first since 2015 when they hammered the visitors by 16 points before 5,677 rain-soaked fans at Markievicz Park.

Trailing by seven points at the break the New York challenge collapsed in the second half after Sligo’s full-forward Patrick O’Connor scored his second goal in the 45th minute. The visitors finished with 14 men after substitute Niall Madine was red carded.

The dank conditions and slippery sod didn’t suit the visitors and the failure of their big-name players Shane Carthy and Adrian Varley to get any change out of the Sligo defence meant they struggled for scores.

The victory guarantees Division 4 champions Sligo a place in the Sam Maguire competition next month regardless of how they fare in the provincial final on May 7 against the winners of tomorrow’s other semi-final between Galway and Roscommon.

New York, meanwhile, will be back in Ireland in June as they have direct passage to the preliminary quarter-finals in the Tailteann Cup.

Sligo got the start New York needed hitting 1-1 in the first six minutes. The home side had difficulty keeping possession from their early kick-outs but ironically it was a Sligo re-start which was the launching pad for their early goal.

New York goalkeeper Michael Cunningham was narrowly wide with a free from near the touchline. Sligo goalkeeper Daniel Lyons found Brian Cox with his kick-out.

He quickly transferred the ball to Pat Spillane and with New York spreadeagled, the Kerryman raced through unchallenged before linking up with Patrick O’Connor who drove the ball to the net.

Sean Carrabine pointed a free soon afterwards after Johnny Glynn was yellow carded for a foul on Luke Towey. But gradually New York got to the pitch of the game and Sligo struggled to penetrate their massed defence.

Adrian Varley opened New York’s account with an excellent point in the 12th minute and Gavin O’Brien had a chance of a goal in the 15th minute but appeared to slip as he was about to shoot.

Sligo had to wait until the 19th minute for their first point from play – an excellent effort from team captain Niall Murphy and a Varley pointed a free soon afterwards after a majestic fetch from Glynn at midfield.

But as the half progressed, Sligo gradually turned the screw with Carrabine pointing a free after he was fouled while Cian Lally and Paul McNamara – deep in added time-added points from play to bring their tally to 1-7.

New York’s only response was an exquisite point from influential midfielder Gavin O’Brien who also had a shot saved by Sligo goalkeeper Daniel Lyons. So, despite being turned over in possession on more occasions than they would care to remember Sligo led 1-7 to 0-3 at half time.

The teams exchanged two points each in the early second half exchanges with the visitors hitting two points in a row for the first time.

But their joy was short-lived as a sweeping Sligo counter-attack involving Finnian Cawley, Niall Murphy and Patrick O’Connor culminated in the latter hitting his second goal after goalkeeper Michael Cunningham had saved Murphy’s initial shot.

The goal put Sligo ten points clear and effectively ended the contest and New York’s woes were compounded when their centre-back Robert Wharton was black-carded in the 54th minute and substitute Niall Madine was red-carded six minutes after his introduction following an off the ball incident involving Sligo’s Eddie McGuinness.

Sligo ultimately outscored New York 1-9 to 0-3 after the break as their superior match craft and fitness underlined the gulf between the sides.

Scorers – Sligo: P O’Connor 2-1, N Murphy 0-5 (2f), S Carrabine 0-3 (2f), C Lally, P Spillane 0-2 each, P McNamara, P Kilcoyne, L Towey 0-1 each. New York: A Varley (1m), G O’Brien 0-2 each, C Ahearne 0-1 (1m), B Maher (0-1).

Sligo: D Lyons; E McGuinness, E Lyons, N Mullen; B Cox, P McNamara, L Towey; B Cox, P McNamara, L Towey; C Lally, P Kilcoyne; K Cawley, S Carrabine, F Cawley; P Spillane, P O’Connor, N Murphy. Subs: M Gordon for K Cawley (46m), A Reilly for O’Connor (50m), M Walsh for Spillane (53), G O’Kelly-Lynch for F Cawley (63m), J Keaney for Lally (67m).

New York: M Cunningham; J Boyle, A Campbell, E Kerin; B Maher, R Wharton, S Brosnan; J Glynn, G O’Brien; M Ellis, A Varley, S Carthy; M Brosnan 4, P Fox, D O’Sullivan. Subs: C Ahearne for M Brosnan (30mins), K Butler for O’Sullivan (44), N Madine for Carthy (53), J Reilly for Varley (62).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).