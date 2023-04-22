| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Sligo end fairytale of New York to reach Connacht SFC final

Sligo 2-16 New York 0-6

Robert Wharton of New York in action against Paul McNamara of Sligo during the Connacht SFC semi-final at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Robert Wharton of New York in action against Paul McNamara of Sligo during the Connacht SFC semi-final at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Robert Wharton of New York in action against Paul McNamara of Sligo during the Connacht SFC semi-final at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Robert Wharton of New York in action against Paul McNamara of Sligo during the Connacht SFC semi-final at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

Sligo ended the New York football fairytale this afternoon.

The home side qualified for their 19th Connacht final and their first since 2015 when they hammered the visitors by 16 points before 5,677 rain-soaked fans at Markievicz Park.

Most Watched

Privacy