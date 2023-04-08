Sligo ease past London to book place in Connacht semi-final

Sligo eased their way into the Connacht SFC semi-final as they powered to a 14-point victory over London in Ruislip.

In the opening quarter the home side gave the Division 4 league champions plenty to think about, despite the Sligo men taking an early two-point lead before points from Christopher Farley and an excellent effort from Conal Gallagher had the sides level.

But Sligo upped a gear and seven points on the spin had them in front by 0-9 to 0-2 after 28 minutes of play, Patrick O’Connor, Luke Towey and Pat Spillane all among the scorers.

London tried to keep in touch but they could only manage two more scores before the break, with Michael Clarke and Farley scoring a free each as Tony McEntee’s side had a comfortable lead at the break, 0-12 to 0-4.

Farley got the opening score of the second half through a free but a brace from Sligo captain Niall Murphy put Sligo back in control after five minutes.

Farley would add two more points before the match was put beyond doubt when Sean Carrabine found the back of the net on 51 minutes with an excellent team move.

Sligo forced a turnover, with Nathan Mullen, Cian Lally and Keelan Cawley all involved in a move that started from a Paul McNamara tackle.

London did respond after conceding the goal, adding four points without reply, but Sligo hit the net again on 61 minutes, when substitute Mikey Gordon found Spillane, who fired past the London netminder Noel Maher.

The final 10 minutes were very comfortable for Sligo as they managed the game well and only conceded a further two points to finish with a comfortable winning margin.

Scorers - Sligo: P Spillane 1-4, S Carrabine 1-1, P O’Connor 0-3 (1 mark), C Lally 0-3, N Murphy 0-3 (1f), L Towey, N Mullen, P McNamara, P Kilcoyne, D Conlon, A Reilly (f) 0-1 each. London: C Farley 0-6 (6f), C Gallagher, M Clarke, E Lynn, L Gavaghan, A McLaughlin, C Duggan 0-1 each.

Sligo: D Lyons7; N Mullen7, E McGuinness7, E Lyons 6; L Towey 8, B Cox 7, P McNamara 8; P Kilcoyne7 C Lally 8; K Cawley 7, S Carrabine 6, F Cawley7; P Spillane 9, P O’Connor 7, N Murphy 7. Subs: A Reilly 6 for N Murphy 47, M Gordon 6 for F Cawley 52, D Conlon 5 for P O’Connor 56, G O’Kelly Lynch 4 for K Cawley 63, D Philips 3 for E Lyons 65

London: N Maher 6; E Flanagan 6, M Clarke 7, N McElwaine 5; E Walsh 6, C Gallagher 6, A McLoughlin 6; D Clarke 6, L Gavaghan 7; C Duggan 7, E Lynn 7, S Dornan 6; C Farley 8, J Gallagher 6, L Gallagher 5. Subs: R McCarthy 5 for S Dornan ht, R Solan 5 for N McElwaine ht, J Obahor 5 for D Clarke 46, N O’Leary 5 for E Flanagan 57, R Tohill 5 for C Farley 65

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).