Sligo dedicate first-ever Connacht U20 Football title win to Red Óg Murphy

Sligo's under-20 footballers celebrate after their EirGrid Connacht U20FC final victory over Mayo at Markievicz Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mayo were left stunned by 14-man Sligo’s comeback in the last 10 minutes as the Yeats County secured a historic Connacht U-20 title, having never won the competition either when it was an U-21 competition.

Late goals from Eoghan Smith and captain Jack Lavin – who dedicated the title to the late Red Óg Murphy – gave Sligo a one-point win at Markievicz Park and a result that appeared unlikely with 52 minutes played.

At that late stage Sligo’s bright first-half, one that featured a brace of excellent goals from Jack Davitt, had long been forgotten as Mayo had established a five-point lead, 1-11 to 2-3.

Paddy Heneghan’s goal appeared to have pushed Mayo closer to their first provincial title since 2018, and what’s more, Sligo were down a player as Shane Molloy was red-carded after a challenge on Tom O’Flaherty.

Heneghan had emerged as Mayo’s most potent attacker, scoring 1-3, and midfielder Frank Irwin’s contribution of 0-4 had also hurt Sligo.

Sligo found a way back as Smith netted after a Mayo defensive error before Lavin’s goal turned matters.

The Yeatsmen led 2-3 to 0-8 at half-time but had failed to build on the positives from Davitt’s goals, with Mayo staying in touch via points from five different scorers in the first half.

Scorers – Sligo: J Davitt 2-0; E Smith 1-1 (1f); J Lavin 1-0; J Donlon 0-2; L Deignan 0-1 (f). Mayo: P Heneghan 1-3; F Irwin 0-4 (3f); R Morrin 0-2 each; T O’Flaherty, J Fallon, N Treacy 0-1 each.

Sligo: K Davey; S Molloy, M McGowan, F O’Donnell; J Donlon, J Lavin, C Johnston; C Mulligan, J Keaney; M Henry, E Smith, D Walsh; L Marren, L Deignan, J Davitt. Subs: O Flynn for Henry (40), G Duffy for Marren (49), L Casserly for O’Donnell (49), B Byrne for Donlon (58), O Gorman for Deignan (60+2).

Mayo: B O’Flaherty; A Morrison, R Keane, C Dawson; F Kelly, D McHugh, A Cosgrove; F Irwin, J Fallon; T O’Flaherty, D Thornton, S Morahan; R Morrin, P Heneghan, C O’Connell. Subs: B Tuohy for Dawson (37), C MacHale for O’Connell (41), N Treacy for Fallon (53), C Reid for Morrin (60+1).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).