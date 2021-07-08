Sligo confirm Covid oubreak in U-20 squad

SLIGO GAA has been hit by another Covid-19 outbreak, this time involving the county’s U-20 football squad.

Dessie Sloyan’s charges are due to face Roscommon in an EirGrid Connacht U-20 FC semi-final on Wednesday of next week, and Sligo county board chairman Sean Carroll said “our intention is we will fulfil the fixture.”

When contacted by Independent.ie, Carroll confirmed that there was an issue affecting Sligo’s U-20 squad but declined to identify how many players have been impacted.

“We have followed and we are following all Covid protocols to the letter of the law,” the chairman said, “and we’re in constant consultation with the HSE.

“We’re not going to make any further comment at this time, and we would just ask that the privacy of individuals concerned is respected.”

Sligo GAA have suffered more than any other county when it comes to the pandemic. Paul Taylor’s senior footballers didn’t even get to participate in last year’s championship, having forfeited their Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway last November following a coronavirus outbreak.

Taylor stepped down as manager soon after and the vacancy was filled by former Armagh star Tony McEntee, whose team crashed out of the Connacht SFC to Mayo late last month.