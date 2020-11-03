Sligo confirm a number of positive Covid-19 cases ahead of Connacht semi-final against Galway

The Connacht semi final between Galway and Sligo is due to be played at Pearse Stadium this weekend

Sligo have confirmed a number of Covid-19 positive cases in their football squad ahead of their Connacht semi-final with Galway on Saturday.

The county board has issued a statement outlining that "the players in question are currently in isolation and following HSE guidelines as are a number of close contacts."

The number of cases and close contacts put pressure on their squad ahead of the Galway clash and raises the prospect of a potential forfeit if the impact is too great.

Sligo are currently liaising with Connacht GAA and Croke Park on the matter but Croke Park has been consistent that counties would have to forfeit games in such a tight schedule.

The Connacht football final is the first of the provincial finals to be scheduled on November 15, three weeks out from All-Ireland semi-finals, which potentially allows some flexibility for the schedule to be altered to accommodate a deferral of this weekend's match.

However, that would also require the Connacht final to be rescheduled, potentially having all four provincial football finals on the same weekend.

Online Editors