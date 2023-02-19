Sligo claim second NFL Division Four win in a row with big win over Waterford

Sligo picked up a second successive victory with an eventually comfortable home defeat of winless Waterford at Markievicz Park.

The dominant hosts saw their lead cut to five points by the 68th minute, 0-17 to 0-12, but there would be no surprise turnaround from Waterford as Sligo outscored their opponents 0-4 to 0-1 in the closing stages.

Sean Carrabine – the winners' talisman at centre-forward – finished up with eight points, six of which came from frees, and he was one of 12 scorers for Tony McEntee's improving side.

Sligo ought to have at least scored one goal, given their attacking prowess, but Waterford goalkeeper Paudie Hunt made two fine saves, including a stop that kept out Niall Murphy's goalbound shot at the end of the first-half.

Waterford started and finished the opening period with big points from wing-back Dermot Ryan, who scored 0-5 in all, but the visitors didn't have sufficient firepower to threaten the home side.

Conor Murray – the only one of Waterford's starting six forwards to score – had a goal chance after 13 minutes but he blazed his shot over for his side's second point.

Sligo were 0-9 to 0-4 up at half-time after a first-half that produced good points from David Quinn, Patrick O'Connor, Sean Carrabine, Niall Murphy and Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch.

The winners controlled most of the second period – especially when going 0-14 to 0-5 up by the 47th minute, with Luke Towey landing one of their best points – but some flat phases saw Waterford re-emerge.

Scorers – Sligo: S Carrabine 0-8 (6f); P O'Connor, N Murphy 0-2 each; N Mullen, L Towey, P Spillane, C Lally, D Quinn, G O'Kelly-Lynch, J Lavin, A Reilly, D Conlon 0-1 each. Waterford: D Ryan 0-5; C Murray 0-3; B Lynch 0-2 (2f); D Fitzgerald, J Curry, J Devine 0-1 each.

Sligo: D Lyons 6; N Mullen 6, E McGuinness 6, E Lyons 6; L Towey 7, D Cummins 6, P McNamara 7; C Lally 7, P Kilcoyne 7; G O'Kelly-Lynch 6, S Carrabine 8, D Quinn 6; P Spillane 6, P O'Connor 6, N Murphy 6. Subs: J Lavin 6 for Cummins (28), A Reilly 6 for Spillane (44), F Cawley 5 for O’Kelly-Lynch (49), D Conlon 5 O’Connor (51), L Nicholson for Towey (68).

Waterford: P Hunt 7; R Browne 6, L Fennell 6, C Ó Cuirrín 6; D Ryan 8, D Corcoran 6, J O’Sullivan 6; K Sheehan 6, B Lynch 6; J Keane 5, C Murray 7, M Curry 5; E McGrath-Butler 5, D Guiry 6, C Walsh 5. Subs: M Kiely 5 for Walsh (19), J Devine 6 for Keane (23), J Curry 6 for Sheehan (51), B Looby 5 for O’Sullivan (55), D Fitzgerald 6 for McGrath-Butler (60).

Referee: E McFeely (Donegal).