Sligo claim famous win over Kerry to advance to All-Ireland U-20 final

Sligo 1-8 Kerry 0-9

Sligo qualified for their first-ever All-Ireland U-20 final when they deservedly held off the challenge of Tomas Ó Se’s Kerry side in Salthill.

And now they will bid next weekend to capture the county’s first ever underage All-Ireland title on what is turning out to be a glorious period for the county.

And they were good value for their first championship underage win over the Kingdom as Kerry’s drought in the grade continues.

Kerry opted to play with the strong breeze in the opening half and were in trouble when they went in level at 0-6 to 1-3 at the break with the big Sligo following on their feet as the sides left the pitch at the interval.

Sligo, having had to line out without Connacht final hero Dillon Walsh who was ill, did well against the breeze despite losing their captain and midfielder Canice Mulligan to injury after just nine minutes.

By then Kerry wing-forward Rob Monahan had got them off the mark with a point off either foot in the opening five minutes before corner-forward Ronan Niland opened Sligo’s account after ten minutes.

Luke Crowley responded for Kerry but then Niland, after exchanging a pass with full-forward Daire O’Boyle, drilled home an excellent goal low into the left corner of the net to lead by 1-1 to 0-3 after 13 minutes.

Kerry struggled to penetrate the Sligo defence and when William Shine levelled with a free, the Connacht champions responded when Luke Marren landed a free from 25 metres.

Keith Evans levelled for Kerry and when Marren added another free, Shine ensured they went in level at the interval when he pointed a 20 metre free in stoppage time.

James Donlon edged Sligo in front after the restart but efforts from Cian McMahon and Shine put Kerry 0-8 to 1-4 in front after 45 minutes.

Kerry enjoyed plenty of possession but struggled to create chances and Sligo hit the next three scores from Dylan Walsh, Marren and sub Brian Byrne to lead. Y 1-7 to 0-8 seven minutes from time.

Shine cut the gap to the minimum four minutes from the end but a Daire O’Boyle point extended Sligo’s lead and they held on for a famous win.

Scorers for Sligo: R Niland 1-1, L Marren 0-3f, J Donlon 0-1m, D Walsh 0-1 ’45, D O’Boyle 0-1, B Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: W Shine 0-4 (0-3f), R Monahan 0-2, L Crowley 0-1, K Evans 0-1, C McMahon 0-1.

Kerry: K Mackessy; C O’Donoghue, A Moynihan, J Nagle; K O’Sullivan, A Heinrich, P O’Leary; C Burke, C O’Connell; R Monahan, J Clifford, K Evans; C McMahon, W Shine, L Crowley. Substitutes: D O’Callaghan for Moynihan (half-time), C Lynch for O’Sullivan (half-time), A O’Shea for Clifford (44), Adam Segal for O’Connell (55).

Sligo: E Carden; R Chambers, C Johnston , L Casserly; D Walsh, D McLoughlin, R Sloyan; C Sheridan, C Mulligan; M McDaniel, J Donlon, R Doherty; L Marren, D O’Boyle, R Niland. Substitutes: Joshua Flynn for Mulligan (9), R O’Kelly Lynch for McDaniel (50), B Byrne for Donlon (50), C McMorrow for Flynn (60), J Kiernan for Niland (62).

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone).