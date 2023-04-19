Sligo claim back-to-back Connacht U-20 titles after dramatic late victory over Galway

Sligo manager Paul Henry hailed birthday boy Dillon Walsh after the super sub went forward to fist over the winning point deep into stoppage time of a thrilling Connacht U-20 final at Tuam Stadium.

It was some way for Walsh to celebrate his 18th birthday as he guided his side to become the first Sligo team to retain a Connacht title in any grade when he soloed through and fisted the ball over via the crossbar.

“It was a brilliant score for him to take on and get. My heart was in my mouth because I thought it was going to hit the crossbar and come back out, but fair play to him on his 18th birthday to get the winning score for us,” said Henry.

They were good value for their win and not only retained their crown but did it the hard way, having to travel away to each of the ‘big three’ in Connacht.

“It shows what these lads have. They have gone to Roscommon and beaten them, gone to Mayo and won there and have now come to Galway and won here as well. I don’t think there are many teams who have gone through a Connacht championship and done that,” he added.

Both teams enjoyed lengthy periods on top. Galway dominated the opening quarter and raced into a three-point lead after just six minutes with efforts from Cillian Ó Curraoin, Jake Slattery and Matthew Thompson as the champions struggled to get a foothold.

Matt Henry got Sligo off the mark but then had to limp off, but his replacement Joshua Flynn made an impact and they trailed by just 0-7 to 0-6 at the break with the impressive Luke Marren kicking three frees and wing-back Dylan Walsh going forward to score.

Galway got the opening two points of the second half but Sligo hit back and landed the next five, with Marren kicking three and Flynn getting his second before Daire O’Boyle made it 0-11 to 0-9 going into the final quarter.

Both goalkeepers, Sligo’s Ethan Carden and James Egan of Galway, produced a string of saves and high catches to keep their sides in it before Galway got on top again and struck for four without reply.

Cillian Ó Curraoin, who was superb, supplied two of them and Charlie Power and sub Maidhc Mac Gearailt also hit the target as they looked set to claim the title heading into injury-time.

But Sligo hit back and Marren and O’Boyle kicked points to tie the game.

And then with extra-time looming, birthday boy Walsh went forward and kept his nerve to fist over the winning point to claim the title and an All-Ireland semi-final meeting against either Kerry or Cork.

Sligo: L Marren 0-7 (0-4f), D O’Boyle 0-2, J Flynn 0-2, Dylan Walsh 0-1, Dillon Walsh 0-1, M Henry 0-1.

Galway: C Ó Curraoin 0-6 (0-4, 0-1 ’45), J Slattery 0-3, M Thompson 0-1, C Power 0-1, S Birmingham 0-1f, M Mac Gearailt 0-1.

Sligo: E Carden; R Chambers, C Johnston, L Casserly; Dylan Walsh, D McLoughlin, R Sloyan; C Sheridan, C Mulligan; M McDaniel, R Niland, R Doherty; L Marren, D O’Boyle, M Henry.

Subs: J Flynn for Henry (23), Dillon Walsh for McDaniel (41), J Kiernan Doherty (47).

Galway: J Egan; L O’Connor, E Donohue, C Mac Donncha; B Coen, B Cogger, J Folan; P Egan, S O’Neill; M Thompson, C Ó Curraoin, F Ó Sé; C Power, S Birmingham, J Slattery.

Subs: M Moughan for Coen (45), J Lonergan for Folan (47), M Mac Gearailt for Ó Se (49), D Kilcommins for Thompson (60).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).