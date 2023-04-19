| 10.4°C Dublin

Sligo claim back-to-back Connacht U-20 titles after dramatic late victory over Galway

Sligo 0-14 Galway 0-13

Sligo players celebrate with the trophy. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Sligo players celebrate with the trophy. Image: Sportsfile.

John Fallon

Sligo manager Paul Henry hailed birthday boy Dillon Walsh after the super sub went forward to fist over the winning point deep into stoppage time of a thrilling Connacht U-20 final at Tuam Stadium.

It was some way for Walsh to celebrate his 18th birthday as he guided his side to become the first Sligo team to retain a Connacht title in any grade when he soloed through and fisted the ball over via the crossbar.

