Sligo bridge 53-year gap to become Connacht minor football champions

Sligo players and management celebrate with the cup after their Electric Ireland Connacht SFC GAA Minor 2021 Final win over Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo were crowned Electric Ireland Connacht Minor Football Champions for the first time since 1968 with a thoroughly deserved five-point triumph against hot favourites Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

Paul Henry’s men produced the goods when it mattered with corner forward Luke Marren leading the way with a match-winning contribution of 0-11.

The winners laid the foundations for victory in the opening half and were unlucky to be only a point to the good at half time.

With Joshua Flynn and Marren leading the line brilliantly, the Yeats County gave the Roscommon defence tumults of problems. A strong running game, led by half-backs Dillon Walsh and James Donlon, also aided their cause as Marren proved unerring from frees, hitting six points from placed balls.

Sligo were five points ahead inside the opening six minutes before they were overturned in their half-back line, allowing Bobby Nugent set up Shane McGinley for the game’s opening goal.

Further scores from Oisín O’Flaherty, Ryan Conlon and Bobby Nugent edged Roscommon in front before Sligo took over again to surge three points ahead. But late first-half points from Shane Walsh and Nugent (free) left the Rossies only 0-10 to 1-6 behind at the break.

Sligo continued to dominate in the second half, never allowing Roscommon to get into their rhythm and, crucially, back on level terms.

They were a point to the good with seven minutes remaining but finished strongly with points from Donlon, Marren, Conor McMorrow (free) and Jack McGovern to bridge a 53-year gap and create history.

Scorers – Sligo: L Marren (7f) 0-11, B Duffy, J McGovern 0-2 each, J Flynn, K Davey (45), J Donlon, C McMorrow (1f) 0-1 each. Roscommon: S McGinley (1m) 1-2, B Nugent (4f) 0-4, DJ Hession, O O’Flaherty, R Conlon, S Walsh, P Higgins 0-1 each.

Sligo: K Davey; R O’Hehir, C Johnston, R O’Kelly Lynch; D Walsh, D McLoughlin, J Donlon; R Doherty, C Sheridan; M McDaniel, R Niland, S Rogan; L Marren, J Flynn, B Duffy. Subs: J McGovern for Niland (36), S Donoghue for Rogan (46), C McMorrow for Duffy (57).

Roscommon: S Kelly; D Casey, J Brady, E Kerins; J McGreal, C Harley, R Hester; S Walsh, DJ Hession; S Lambe, R Conlon, O O’Flaherty; R Heneghan, S McGinley, B Nugent. Subs: P Higgins for Harley (36), N O’Donnell for Conlon (53), R Carthy for Walsh (56), A McGreal for O’Flaherty (59).

Referee: J Glavey (Mayo).