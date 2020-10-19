Sixth win on the trot sees Cork secure promotion

It will be Division 2 Football for Cork again in 2021, after they deservedly secured promotion with a game to spare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening.

It was Cork's sixth League win on the trot and they now make an instant return to the second tier next season.

While this result also meant that Louth, who went down with 12 men in the end here, were relegated to the bottom tier.

A Sam Mulroy free for Louth opened the scoring, with the visitors doubling their advantage through a well taken Anthony Williams score in the fourth minute.

Paul Walsh was then to get the first Cork score of the contest. That was before the Rebels found the back of the net in the seventh minute of action, when Colm O'Callaghan converted what was a fine passing move from the hosts.

From there it was Cork that were to really get in the groove, with points coming from the likes of Killian O'Hanlon and Ruairi Deane.

Then, Ian Maguire finished off for a second Cork goal in the 20th minute, palming the ball home after being teed up by Kerrigan.

Kerrigan clinically blasted the ball home for his own goal, which was followed by converted efforts by Damien Gore and Kevin O'Donovan.

At half time Cork held a 10-point advantage at 3-9 to 0-8 before getting a fourth goal early in the second half, when Kerrigan again was on hand to slot home with a cool finish, as Louth's day was made more difficult when they were reduced to 14 men, Fergal Donohoe was given his marching orders.

Mark Collins was introduced into the action and made his mark, including with a crisp strike for the fifth Cork goal of proceedings.

Louth saw further dismissals late on, but they could have few complaints.

SCORERS - Cork: M Collins 1-5 (4f); P Kerrigan 2-1 (0-1f); C O'Callaghan 1-1, K O'Hanlon 0-4 (1f); I Maguire 1-0; P Walsh, D Gore, K O'Donovan 0-2 each; R Deane, E McSweeney 0-1 each. Louth: S Mulroy 0-11 (11f); T Durnin 0-3; C Whelan, A Williams 0-1 each.

CORK - M Martin 6; K Flahive 7, M Shanley 7, P Ring 7; K O'Donovan 7, M Taylor 7, C Kiely 8 ; I Maguire 7, P Walsh 8; R Deane 6, K O'Hanlon 8, K O'Driscoll 6; D Gore 6, C O'Callaghan 7, P Kerrigan 8. Subs: N Walsh 6 for Ring (42), M Collins 8 for Kerrigan (46), E McSweeney 6 for O'Driscoll (51), N Hartnett 6 for Walsh (55), S Meehan 5 for O'Hanlon(59).

LOUTH - C Lynch 4; D Corcoran 5, B Duffy 4, K Carr 4; F Donohue 5, E Carolan 5, A Williams 5; T Durnin 6, L Jackson 5; C Early 6, R Curran 4, C McKeever 5; P Reilly 5, S Mulroy 8, R Burns 6. Subs: C Keenan 5 for Curran (ht), J Cluttercuck 6 for Carr (44), C Whelan 6 for Burns (50), D Campbell 5 for Early (54), G Garland 6 for McKeever (62).

Ref - S Mulhare(Laois).

