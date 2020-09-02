IN a world without Covid, the Sunday just gone would have been a standout date for the GAA. Barring a replay repeat of 2019, it would have brought the curtain down on another inter-county season with the All-Ireland senior football final.

The virus has a lot to answer for. It has played puck with our big-ball body clock. Our seasonal circadian rhythms have been hijacked.

Whenever the madness ends, we may look back on 2020 as a tipping point that rescued club football and hurling from the grip of inter-county, injecting unstoppable momentum into a concept, the split season, where very little previously existed.

But talk of calendars in meltdown evokes memories of a different form of madness. Monday of this week – August 31 – was the sixth anniversary of the last time Dublin lost a championship match.

Elite

At the time that result – Donegal 3-14, Dublin 0-17 – registered very high on the GAA Richter scale. This despite Donegal having lifted Sam only two years previously, and so their ambush of the holders was not exactly on a par with Leicester gate-crashing the Premier League elite all those years ago.

Back then, Dublin were just another (albeit very formidable) team of champions. They had won in 2011 and ’13, but they hadn’t even solved the riddle of going back-to-back.

Now they’ve gone, wait for it, back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back, which means if they are toppled in the depths of this coming winter, it will constitute a truly seismic shock.

Not because they are so far ahead of their nearest challengers – they aren’t, especially Kerry – but because of its historical significance.

Just think about it: six years since they last fell on their championship swords. Reflecting on that Donegal ambush through the prism of a pandemic, it’s fascinating to consider all that had changed since 2014.

That Dublin performance has been analysed to death already – how the grisly outcome informed Jim Gavin’s thinking and convinced him to alter the very shape of his team.

But perhaps it’s more instructive to look at the respective team-sheets and consider how time has marched on for many of the participants.

Dean Rock came off the bench on 48 minutes, joining a Dublin team in disarray – Donegal had just plundered their third goal. Rock had been in and out of the team that summer, but used primarily as a sub. Six years later, he is on the cusp of becoming Dublin’s all-time record scorer – a milestone that would have been surpassed already but for the rude intrusion of Covid.

Post-Donegal, the free-taking days of Bernard Brogan and Stephen Cluxton were essentially over. Brogan missed two in that fraught second half. Cluxton’s long-range radar wasn’t quite on the money, ensuring the era of Rock, metronomic to a fault, was upon us.

Cian O’Sullivan’s career as a midfielder ended that day. Thereafter, he would be the No 6 mainstay of Gavin’s defence, an insurance policy against any porous repeat of Donegal ’14.

Four of Dublin’s six starting forwards – Alan and Bernard Brogan, Paul Flynn and Eoghan O’Gara – have since retired. Of the others, Diarmuid Connolly’s career from 2017 has been stop-start, while Cormac Costello has struggled to establish permanent starting residency. And yet Dublin have remained as prolific as ever.

Ciarán Kilkenny returned from his 2014 cruciate injury to become string-puller in chief; Paul Mannion and Rock have become ever more central to the cause; Con O’Callaghan soon emerged as a plundering force of nature; Brian Howard and Niall Scully provided half-forward energy even as the influence of Flynn and Connolly waned.

There has been far less turnover in defence – proof that options here are less plentiful. Of the six who started against Donegal, Jack McCaffrey is the only one not available today after his shock June decision to step away from the Dublin panel. Three of the six – Mick Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper and James McCarthy, albeit more often at midfield – were still regulars as five-in-a-row history was made. Rory O’Carroll, back from a three-year sabbatical, was on the fringes in 2019 with Philly McMahon reduced to an impact-sub role. Settling on the optimum defensive mix this year may well prove new boss Dessie Farrell’s greatest challenge.

Jimmy McGuinness and Jim Gavin after Donegal's win over Dublin in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Whatsapp Jimmy McGuinness and Jim Gavin after Donegal's win over Dublin in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Given what they achieved that day, it must be a gnawing regret to Jim McGuinness and his players that they didn’t finish off the job against Kerry in a desperately poor All-Ireland final.

It was the last big chance for that group of players. Paddy McBrearty, an impact sub in 2014, still has relative youth on his side, but 10 of the starting 15 have retired.

The surviving five are Paul Durcan (sub ’keeper to Shaun Patton), Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath, Ryan McHugh and leader Michael Murphy.

McHugh and Murphy remain indispensable to Donegal hopes of challenging the Dubs of 2020.

If both counties survive their straight knockout provincial campaigns, they will meet again in another semi-final – this time under the December lights.

History repeating itself? That’s still a long way off, in more ways than one.