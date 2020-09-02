| 18.7°C Dublin

Six years on from their last Championship defeat, how Dublin evolved after 2014 Donegal ambush

Frank Roche

Roche's Point

Donegal&rsquo;s Ryan McHugh celebrates finding the net in 2014, much to the dismay of Dublin&rsquo;s Nicky Devereux. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Donegal&rsquo;s Ryan McHugh celebrates finding the net in 2014, much to the dismay of Dublin&rsquo;s Nicky Devereux. Photo: Sportsfile

IN a world without Covid, the Sunday just gone would have been a standout date for the GAA. Barring a replay repeat of 2019, it would have brought the curtain down on another inter-county season with the All-Ireland senior football final.

The virus has a lot to answer for. It has played puck with our big-ball body clock. Our seasonal circadian rhythms have been hijacked.

Whenever the madness ends, we may look back on 2020 as a tipping point that rescued club football and hurling from the grip of inter-county, injecting unstoppable momentum into a concept, the split season, where very little previously existed.

