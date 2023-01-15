Six red cards, a dramatic finish and a David Clifford masterclass - Fossa claim All-Ireland Junior title in fiery affair

Fossa celebrate after their side's victory in the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final against Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

David Clifford duly crowned the perfect year with a virtuoso display as Fossa were crowned All-Ireland junior champions in a final that ended in some chaos, referee Thomas Murphy flashing six red cards as emotions boiled over in Croke Park.

Four of those went to the Tyrone champions, the other two to Clifford (two yellows) and older brother, Paudie, who expressed astonishment at his own dismissal when accepting the cup from GAA President, Larry McCarthy.

The younger Clifford had been broadly unplayable throughout, firing a personal tally of 0-11 (0-3 frees) despite coming up against an assortment of man-markers.

His initial shadow, Darren Devlin, was the first to see red on 37 minutes for a hand to the face of Emmett O’Shea but Tyrone emotions broadly came undone then, further reds following for Anton Coyle, Gareth Devlin and Kyran Robinson.

Accepting the Man of the Match afterwards, Clifford – whose father in his club chairman – admitted to feeling intense pressure coming into the game, given the intimate challenge of playing with childhood friends.

As to the virtual lawlessness at the end, he reflected: “There’s an awful lot at stake and emotions are running high. But to be fair, it wasn’t that kind of game.”

Expand Close 15 January 2023; Brothers David Clifford, left, and Paudie Clifford with the Corn Seamróga Chraobh Mháirtín after their side's victory in the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Fossa of Kerry and Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile / Facebook

Scroers: Fossa – D Clifford 0-11 (0-3 frees), H Buckley and E O’Shea 0-3 each, P Clifford 0-2. Stewartstown Harps – G Devlin 1-5 (0-3 frees), D Lowe 0-3 (0-2 frees), S Talbot and M Quinn 0-2 each, C Quinn 0-1.

Fossa: S O’Sullivan , B Myers, F Coffey, K McCarthy, D O’Keeffe, P Clifford, D O’Connell, E Talbot, P Sheehan, H Buckley, M Rennie, C O’Shea, R Doyle, D Clifford, E O’Shea. Subs – R Colleran for McCarthy (half-time), K Buckley for H Buckley (50 mins), T O’Shea for Doyle (55 mins).

Stewartstown Harps: G Kelly, J Park, D Devlin, C Quinn, K Robinson, M Rooney, G O’Neill, S Talbot, M Quinn, D McElhatton, Q O’Neill, T Rush, D Lowe, G Devlin, T Lowe. Subs – A Coyle for T Lowe (47 mins), C Devlin for D Lowe (53 mins).

Referee: T Murphy (Galway).