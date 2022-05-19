| 13.8°C Dublin

Six of the best – Why Kerry still look the team to beat in quest for Sam and my verdict on the chasing pack

Ciarán Whelan

David Moran of Kerry in action against Colm O&rsquo;Callaghan of Cork during the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo; Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

David Moran of Kerry in action against Colm O’Callaghan of Cork during the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo; Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There’s something of an unnatural feel to the championship so far – it still has to really spark to life.

The rescheduling of the competition with its earlier start in the calendar at a time that sees many other sports coming to their climax seems to have reduced the sporting public’s emotional investment.

