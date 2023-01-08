Six of the best from Shane McGuigan sink Fermanagh in McKenna Cup clash

Niall Toner of Derry in action against Declan McCusker of Fermanagh during their Dr McKenna Cup Round 2 clash at Ederney St Josephs GAA Club in Ederney, Fermanagh. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Shane McGuigan hit six points as Derry secured a 0-11 to 1-4 victory over Fermanagh in Ederney.

It was Fermanagh who had enjoyed the better of things in the opening half and will have been disappointed not to have been more than a point in front at the break.

Jonny Cassidy and McGuigan had traded early points before the Ernemen swooped for the only goal of the game in the 11th minute.

Cassidy had turned over possession for the home side and Aidan Breen and Ryan Jones were involved in putting Garvan Jones through, with the full-forward firing past Odhran Lynch in the Oak Leaf goal.

However, Fermanagh failed to capitalise on a few other chances to add to their tally and Derry had the gap back to a point by the break with Lachlan Murray and McGuigan on target to leave it 1-2 to 0-4 at half-time.

Derry raised their game in the second half and Conor Doherty levelled things on the resumption.

Garvan Jones did edge Fermanagh back in front from a free, but Rory Gallagher’s Derry pushed on and Niall Loughlin landed a point from play and a ’45 while McGuigan also clipped over the bar to put them in an 0-8 to 1-3 lead.

Two further McGuigan points put the away side four ahead and although Conor McGee lobbed over a point for Fermanagh, McGuigan rounded off the scoring with a free in added-on time to leave four in it at the finish.

SCORERS – Derry: S McGuigan 0-6 (2f); N Loughlin (1 ’45), L Murray 0-2 each; C Doherty 0-1. Fermanagh: G Jones 1-2 (2f); J Cassidy, C McGee 0-1 each.

FERMANAGH – S McNally; G Cavanagh, C Cullen, L Flanagan; S McGullion, J Cassidy, D McCusker; R Jones, R Lyons; F O’Brien, U Kelm, A Breen; C McShea, G Jones, B Horan. Subs: D Leonard for McShea (60), C McGee for O’Brien (60), D king for G Jones (62), C McManus for Breen (70)

DERRY – O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rodgers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; E McEvoy, A Tohill; Padraig Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, L Murray; N Toner, S McGuigan, N Loughlin. Subs: B Heron for Toner (h-t), O McWilliams for Tohill (49), D Cassidy for Padraig Cassidy (69).

REF – C Curran (Down)