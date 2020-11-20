Close

Single digits, double digits and broken digits - Dublin and Meath by numbers

Kevin Foley’s goal for Meath in the dying seconds of their epic 1991 encounter with Dublin would be disallowed under the new handpass rule. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche

THE history of Dublin/Meath used to be all about single digits and broken digits. A tale of narrow margin victories – and stalemates – ferociously contested around the margins of the rule book.

In recent years this narrative has been usurped by Dublin’s double-digit domination, but what odds a miraculous Royal resurrection in Croke Park this Saturday night? We trawl through the numbers in search of an answer …

63: The number of previous SFC meetings between the blue bloods of Leinster football. The overall record leans decisively Dublin’s way, with 36 victories compared to 19 Meath wins and …

