Simmering rivalry has boiled over in games of inches

As the final seconds drained away in last year's All-Ireland SFC semi-final, the 19th time Dublin and Mayo had played in a decade, Cillian O'Connor was sent off for a second yellow card.

Moments later, Cormac Costello was black-carded.

Given Dublin's position of complete superiority by then, it made no tangible difference to the result.

But the cards were, at least, a nod to the great traditions of Dublin/Mayo matches of recent vintage.

Dublin's 10-point win was by far their biggest championship victory over Mayo since their modern rivalry was born in the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final.

The rest, as illustrated below, were religiously tight, often toxic and extraordinarily physical affairs.

They have the scars to prove it.

2012 All-Ireland semi-final

The prelude to this game featured a managerial tit-for-tat around the referee.

In his pre-match press conference, James Horan questioned whether Joe McQuillan refereeing internal Dublin challenge matches in the past made his appointment a conflict of interest.

Pat Gilroy, meanwhile, did his best to draw attention to Mayo's newly-acquired habit of blocking opposition off-the-ball runners.

When the game started, Dublin were flat and Mayo had a day of days, opening up a 10-point lead.

Dublin came hurtling back but a mixture of David Clarke's brilliant reflexes and some fairly blatant Mayo fouling kept them ahead.

Although they didn't break any rules, questions were raised after Mayo made three permanent blood substitutions, bringing their total number of in-game changes to eight.

Enda Varley, meanwhile, had his nose broken in an off-the-ball incident.

A bloody opening battle in a near decade-long war.

2013 All-Ireland final

McQuillan again refereed but this time it was the new Dublin manager Jim Gavin who had issues.

"Not only were we playing Mayo but we were playing the referee as well," fumed Gavin after Dublin had secured the first All-Ireland of his reign in a bruising one-point (2-12 to 1-14) victory in which the free count finished 32-12 in Mayo's favour.

"At the end, that was just Dublin players getting frustrated," Gavin added, citing mitigation for the late spree of fouling in the lead-up to the full-time whistle, with Rory O'Carroll and Jonny Cooper concussed and Eoghan O'Gara playing the last 10 minutes with a snapped hamstring.

Horan wasn't amused. "I find that amazing," was his reaction when Gavin's comments were relayed the following morning.

"I know Jim made another interesting comment, that he'd walk away if his team were cynical, so maybe that's another comment Jim should look at . . ."

2015 All-Ireland semi-final

In the early hours of the morning of the replay between these teams, Diarmuid Connolly was cleared when two of a three-man Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) panel found he was "not given details of the entire evidence against him" and "was not afforded any right to scrutinise and question the entire evidence against him".

Effectively a technicality.

Instead of sending the case back to the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) or the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) for referral, the DRA specifically ordered the matter closed, citing the three late nights Connolly had endured in order to exercise his rights and concluding: "It would be unduly harsh and disproportionate to remit the matter back for further reprocessing in the circumstances."

The legal language wasn't quite as gripping as Connolly's 'Punch and Judy' routine with Lee Keegan, which soon began to captivate the football-consuming public.

A week earlier, standing outside the Mayo dressing-room, Aidan O'Shea made the following claim: "I was headbutted all right but that's not for me to enforce the rules. There were plenty more things out there the ref missed too."

After examining video evidence, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) found there was no case to answer in the O'Shea incident, although Philly McMahon later admitted: "The camera view actually looked like I did do it."

In a match of crushing physicality, O'Carroll left the field after four minutes as a blood sub but never reappeared after requiring 10 stitches.

McMahon had the last laugh too, scoring 1-2 in the replay as Mayo squandered a four-point lead and Dublin made their third final in five years.

2016 All-Ireland final draw

"One of the biggest days of your life, to be over like that, it's very disappointing," James McCarthy later reflected of the black card he received after 25 minutes for a challenge on Cillian O'Connor that Conor Lane interpreted as a body-check.

It was the third time that season a player was black-carded in contentious circumstances for an incident involving the Mayo captain, following Galway's Tom Flynn in Mayo's Connacht SFC loss and Darran O'Sullivan in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Before the following year's final, Paddy Andrews appeared to ignore O'Connor in the pre-match handshake but later clarified: "I've seen the clip, someone showed it to me back that night, but I genuinely didn't notice (the mistake) at the time."

2016 All-Ireland final replay

"I'm going to try to stop him any way I can to win the game for Mayo," Keegan admitted in late 2015 about his role in the Connolly feud. "We've been told before we're a bit of a soft touch."

Keegan's candour was admirable but it attracted greater attention to his methods and in the run-up to the '16 final, with many former Dublin players interviewed decrying the lack of protection Connolly was being afforded by referees.

After scoring a brilliant first-half goal, Keegan was caught on the wrong side of Connolly early in the second half after a bad kick-out from Robbie Hennelly and he dragged the St Vincent's man down.

Maurice Deegan issued a black card.

In his report to Mayo's annual convention in 2016, county board PRO Paul Cunnane wrote: "In the lead-up to the All-Ireland final replay there was a well-orchestrated media campaign to blacken Lee Keegan's name and I would be disappointed that many media outlets chose to take the bait."

In an unexpected twist, it later emerged that Connolly sent Keegan a pair of football boots made by New Balance, his former employers, in the run-up to Christmas 2016.

2017 All-Ireland final

By now, the rivalry had seen almost everything, from heavy-hitting to blatant fouling and all the other shades on the spectrum of cynicism.

Credit to Keegan, though, for finding a completely new way of attempting to put off Dean Rock as he struck the winning free in the 76th minute of an All-Ireland final that many have nominated as the greatest in history.

"I always say, 'If you were in my shoes, what would people have done? Would they have come up with something else'?" said Keegan, defending - or at least rationalising - his projectile use of a GPS pack in an attempt to disrupt Rock.

"Obviously it's very unsportsmanlike and I totally accept that. But, I suppose, you're looking into losing your fourth All-Ireland . . ."

After Rock's kick sailed over the bar, Ciarán Kilkenny dragged Keegan to the ground and held him down to negate Clarke taking a short kick-out.

Kilkenny was black-carded in the second most controversial incident of a game in which two players (John Small and Donal Vaughan) were sent off.

"Any man is willing to do what he can for his county," Kilkenny said days later, sounding a lot like Keegan.

"If you were there in the last minute of an All-Ireland final, what would you do?"