| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Simmering rivalry has boiled over in games of inches

Dublin and Mayo clashes have been religiously tight and often toxic affairs

Familiar foes: Dublin&rsquo;s Diarmuid Connolly is fouled by Lee Keegan during the 2016 All-Ireland final replay, a tackle which earned the Mayo man a black card. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Familiar foes: Dublin&rsquo;s Diarmuid Connolly is fouled by Lee Keegan during the 2016 All-Ireland final replay, a tackle which earned the Mayo man a black card. Photo: Sportsfile

Familiar foes: Dublin’s Diarmuid Connolly is fouled by Lee Keegan during the 2016 All-Ireland final replay, a tackle which earned the Mayo man a black card. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Familiar foes: Dublin’s Diarmuid Connolly is fouled by Lee Keegan during the 2016 All-Ireland final replay, a tackle which earned the Mayo man a black card. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

As the final seconds drained away in last year's All-Ireland SFC semi-final, the 19th time Dublin and Mayo had played in a decade, Cillian O'Connor was sent off for a second yellow card.

Moments later, Cormac Costello was black-carded.

Given Dublin's position of complete superiority by then, it made no tangible difference to the result.

Privacy