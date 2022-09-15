| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Silence not so golden on the third Sunday of September – Bernard Brogan laments the impact of July deciders

Bernard Brogan (right) holds the Sam Maguire Cup aloft with Paul Flynn after Dublin&rsquo;s 2017 All-Ireland final success on September 17, 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Bernard Brogan (right) holds the Sam Maguire Cup aloft with Paul Flynn after Dublin&rsquo;s 2017 All-Ireland final success on September 17, 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bernard Brogan (right) holds the Sam Maguire Cup aloft with Paul Flynn after Dublin’s 2017 All-Ireland final success on September 17, 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bernard Brogan (right) holds the Sam Maguire Cup aloft with Paul Flynn after Dublin’s 2017 All-Ireland final success on September 17, 2017. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Welcome to Croke Park on the third weekend of September. This northside cathedral of noise will be rocking tonight, and again tomorrow evening – but by Sunday it will have fallen ghostly silent again.

And some GAA people still can’t get their heads around this altered reality: Croker crammed twice over this weekend – for Garth Brooks – only to be deserted for the third Sunday of September. Plenty of Stetsons but not a crepe-paper hat in sight.

Most Watched

Privacy