Sigerson Cup round-up: David Clifford hits 2-7 as UL see off Letterkenny

David Clifford has been in top form in the Sigerson Cup this year. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

David Clifford plundered 2-7 as University of Limerick defeated Letterkenny Institute of Technology at the GAA Air Dome in Mayo.

Cliford has now bagged 3-12 in two Sigerson Cup outings, and the Kerry star the big difference between the teams.

Joe Bradley-Walsh scored a hat-trick for LYIT, but the gallant Donegal scholars lost by five.

LYIT began well and were in front 1-5 to 0-4 at the first water break.

LYIT hit 1-4 in a lethal spell with Bradley-Walsh netting after Peadar Mogan cancelled out Clifford’s opening point.

Donal O’Sullivan - who ended with six points - Dan Gray, Connell Dempsey and Clifford all registered as UL turned the tables to lead 1-7 to 0-11 at the short whistle.

Eoghan McLaughlin terrorised LYIT in the second half with Emmet Maguire, in the LYIT net, making a string of saves.

Clifford struck gold twice in the second half as UL pulled away.

Bradley-Walsh netted two further goals for LYIT, including one from a penalty, but UL had the damage already inflicted.

Scorers - UL: David Clifford 2-7 (0-4f, 0-1 45), Donal O’Sullivan 0-6 (0-2f), Connell Dempsey 0-3, Eoghan McLaughlin, Emmet McMahon 0-2 each, Chris Óg Jones, Dan Gray, Seán McDonnell 0-1 each.

LYIT: Joel Bradley Walsh 3-2 (1-0 pen), Peadar Mogan, Rory O’Donnell, Jason McGee (0-2f) 0-3 each, Liam Gaughan, Conor O’Donnell, Ryan McFadden (f) Kieran Tobin 0-1 each.

LYIT: E Maguire; S Doherty, C Ward, D Dorrian, K Tobin, O Langan, J Gallagher; R O’Donnell, R McFadden; P Mogan, J McGee, C O’Donnell; L Gaughan, J Bradley-Walsh, J McSharry.

UL: C Flaherty: J McCarthy, C Donnelly, P Maher; G O’Donovan, S Powter, E McLaughlin; C Dempsey, D Walsh; C Downes, C Óg Jones; D Clifford, D Gray, D O’Sullivan.

Ref - L Devenney (Mayo)

MTU KERRY CAMPUS 4-9 MTU CORK CAMPUS 1-10

Despite being without Kerry players Mike Breen and Dara Moynihan, MTU Kerry made light work of their Cork counterparts in this Sigerson Cup 2nd round clash in Tralee, thanks to three first-half goals.

Defensively strong thanks to the power of Tomás O’Connor and Fionan Mackessy along with a superb man-marking job by Michael Potts on Cork’s danger man Damian Gore, the Kerry side were never in danger of losing this tie.

MTU Cork Campus actually led once and that was from a Chris O’Donoghue point after forty-five seconds but MTU Kerry Campus responded with a third-minute goal when Tony Brosnan raced through and though his shot was saved by Cork keeper Scully, Mark O’Shea was on hand to send the rebound to the net.

Points followed by Tomás Ó Sé, Jack Savage and Tony Brosnan as Cork struggled to get any change from the Kerry defence in which Greg Horan of Stacks played a key role as sweeper.

MTU Kerry led 1-3 to 0-1 at the first water break but then when Ryan O’Grady scored a second goal and Brosnan added a point the writing was on the wall for MTU Cork Campus. Daniel O’Connell did flick a Gore pass to the net in the 21st minute but Kerry struck again in the 29th minute when Brosnan and Potts combined for Daragh Lyne to stroke the ball to the net and when the home side led 3-7 to 1-4 at half time, the second half was purely academic.

It was definitely over when Kerry substitute Cathal Ferriter scored a fourth goal after great approach work by Tony Brosnan, and though Damien Gore and Dylan O’Connor kicked a brace of late points, it mattered little as MTU Kerry Campus advanced to the quarter-finals and few will fancy meeting them.

Scorers for Munster Technological University, Kerry: T Brosnan (0-5, 0-2 frees); R O’Grady (1-1, 0-1 mark); M O’Shea, D Lyne, C Feriter (1-0 each); J Savage (0-2, 0-1 free); T Ó Sé (0-1).

Scorers for Munster Technological University, Cork: D Gore (0-5, 0-2 frees); D O’Connell (1-0); Dylan O’Connor (0-2); David O’Connor, D Buckley, C O’Donoghue (0-1 each).

Munster Technological University, Kerry Campus: K O’Leary (Kilcummin); M Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), D Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary), M Potts (Dr Crokes); T O’Connor (Ballymacelligott), D Lyne (Legion), E Looney (Dr Crokes); F Mackessy (Ardfert), M O’Shea (Dr Crokes); R O’Grady (Legion), J Savage (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), G Horan (Austin Stacks); P O’Shea (Kilcummin), T Brosnan (Dr Crokes), T Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: C Feriter (Dundalk Young Irelands, Louth) for Fitzgerald (41 mins); A Darmody (Rathmore) for O’Grady (49); J Foster (Portarlington, Laois) for Ó Sé (51); S Ó Luasa (Ballingeary, Cork) for Mackessy (53); L Chester (Austin Stacks for O’Connor (56)

Munster Technological University, Cork Campus: R Scully (St Finbarr’s); N Donohue (Firies), P Ring (Aghabullogue), A Murphy (Aghabullogue); R Maguire (Castlehaven), J Cooper (Éire Óg), B Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); G O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), C O’Donovan (Macroom); C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk, Kerry), D O’Connell (Kanturk), C Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary); D Gore (Kilmacabea), D Buckley (Newcestown), D O’Connor (St Vincent’s).

Subs: C O’Shea (Kilshannig) for Donohoe (27 mins); F Murphy (Legion) for O’Connor (HT); A Whelton (Castlehaven) for Hodnett (39); D O’Connor (Castletownroche) for O’Donovan (40); T Casey (Kiskeam) for Ring (46).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies)

NUI Galway 3-10 Queens University 2-7

NUI Galway defeated Ulster opposition for the second time in the space of six days at Whitehall Colmcille GAA grounds in north Dublin to safely progress into the quarter-final stage of the Sigerson Cup.

Courtesy of goals from Mayo attackers Fionn McDonagh and Tommy Conroy, the westerners developed an early 2-3 to 0-1 lead over Queen’s University. Maurice Sheridan’s side had the measure of Ulster University in the same venue last week and, despite Conor Turbitt rattling their net off a 14th-minute penalty, they led 2-6 to 1-2 at the interval.

A second goal from Sean Kelly in as many games helped NUIG to establish an 11-point lead (3-9 to 1-4) on the third-quarter mark, before Queen’s enjoyed a mini resurgence in the closing minutes.

A 1-2 salvo from Armagh star Turbitt - bringing his final tally to 2-4 - wasn’t enough to rein in the NUIG challenge, but Conor Deegan’s men can take some solace as they seek to bounce back in the round three of the competition next week.

Scorers - NUI Galway: F McDonagh 1-2, T Conroy, S Kelly 1-1 each, M Tierney 0-3 (2f), T Culhane (f), E Kelly, C Donoghue 0-1 each. Queen’s University: C Turbitt 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-3f, 0-1 ’45’), K Hughes 0-2, P Brooks 0-1.

NUI GALWAY - C Carroll; C Murray, N Mulcahy, G Burke; R Egan, E Kelly, N Mullen; P Kelly, S Kelly; F McDonagh, M Tierney, C Donoghue; T Culhane, T Conroy, C Sweeney. Subs: T Gill for Donoghue (20), C Monaghan for Egan (48), P O’Donnell for McDonagh (50), R Monaghan for Mullen (58), D Hunt for Culhane (61)

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY - E Mulholland; S Bolger, R Conroy, S McCarthy; M Murnaghan, P Fagan, P Brooks; T Bogue, D Guinness; C Gorman, P Finnegan, R Donnolly; K Hughes, C Turbitt, J Tunney. Subs: G Brown for McCarthy, O Mallon for Tunney (both h-t), J Smyth for Gorman, C Love for Finnegan (both 42), C O’Hare for Bolger (58).

REF - B Cawley (Kildare).