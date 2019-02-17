'Shut the f*** up' - Kevin Cassidy hits back at David Brady after ex-Mayo star questions Gaoth Dobhair's preparation

Gaoth Dobhair's Kevin Cassidy strongly hit back at David Brady after the pundit questioned the Donegal side's preparation for the All-Ireland semi-final against Corofin.

Gaoth Dobhair's Kevin Cassidy strongly hit back at David Brady after the pundit questioned the Donegal side's preparation for the All-Ireland semi-final against Corofin.

It has been a rollercoaster few months for Gaoth Dobhair, from winning the Ulster club title for the first time before Christmas to losing Michael Roarty, a member of the squad, to a tragic car accident that also claimed the lives of three others.

After winning the Ulster title, Cassidy posted a series of videos on social media of the wild celebrations in Donegal - something that Brady has subsequently taken issue with.

Corofin booked a place in the All-Ireland final yesterday after beating Cassidy's side 2-13 to 1-12, and after the game Brady took to social media questioning whether Gaoth Dobhair celebrated too much in the build-up to the game.

"They will, when the dust settles and time passes in a quiet moment ask did they pass up the opportunity of a lifetime," Brady said.

"Was there anything they could have done extra... posting multiple piss-ups won't win you an All-Ireland and that's not what winning is about."

It didn't take long for the tweet to be brought to Cassidy's attention, with the former Donegal All Star strongly responding to Brady's comment.

"Shut the f*** up, I'm not even a midfielder and I would still take you to the cleaners you muppet," he said.

"My club, my people."

Corofin will play Dr Crokes in the final on St Patrick's Day after the Kerry side ended Mullinalaghta's fairy-tale run at the semi-final stage,

Online Editors