Shredded jerseys, stunning goals and cards of every colour - how one battle defined the Dublin/Mayo rivalry

Great Rivalries: Diarmuid Connolly vs Lee Keegan

Diarmuid Connolly tussles with Lee Keegan as Mayo's David Clarke and Keith Higgins intervene in the 2016 All-Ireland final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Diarmuid Connolly tussles with Lee Keegan as Mayo&rsquo;s David Clarke and Keith Higgins intervene in the 2016 All-Ireland final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Diarmuid Connolly tussles with Lee Keegan as Mayo’s David Clarke and Keith Higgins intervene in the 2016 All-Ireland final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Diarmuid Connolly tussles with Lee Keegan as Mayo’s David Clarke and Keith Higgins intervene in the 2016 All-Ireland final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

IN the long history of GAA head-to-heads, there has seldom been one so high-profile or combustible as the recurring battle of Lee Keegan and Diarmuid Connolly.

This was pure opera with a pyrotechnic twist.

Shredded jerseys. Stunning goals. Cards of every hue. Disciplinary sagas stretching deep into the night. Alleged media campaigns. Social media counter-assaults in p***-taking retaliation.