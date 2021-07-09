Shoulder injury keeps Lee Keegan out of Mayo team for Leitrim clash as Covid testing on squad continues

Lee Keegan has not been named in the Mayo team for Sunday's Connacht semi-final with Leitrim. It has emerged that Keegan has a shoulder injury sustained since the win over Sligo.

It is not clear the extent of Keegan's injury and whether it could jeopardise his participation in a Connacht final against Galway two weeks later, should Mayo advance.

Mayo are already dealing with a number of Covid concerns within its squad with further testing due to be conducted during the course of the day to determine its extent.

Mayo remain confident that whatever restrictions are imposed on members of their squad, they will still be in a position to fulfil the fixture.

Castlebar Mitchels goalkeeper Rory Byrne comes in for his championship debut in place of Rob Hennelly while Padraig O'Hora takes over from Keegan.

Stephen Coen and Bryan Walsh come into the team in place of Kevin McLoughlin and Jordan Flynn.

Aidan O'Shea will again captain the team and make his 150th appearance between league and championship for his county. Only Andy Moran, Keith Higgins and McLoughlin have played more times.

Mayo: R Byrne: E Hession, P O'Hora, M Plunkett; P Durcan, O Mullin, E McLoughlin; M Rane, S Coen; C Loftus, A O'Shea, B Walsh; T Conroy, D McHale, R O'Donoghue.