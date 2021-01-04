| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Shocks, magic moments and pure drama - my top ten moments of a crazy GAA year

Pat Spillane

Cavan players celebrate their Ulster final win over Donegal. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cavan players celebrate their Ulster final win over Donegal. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cavan players celebrate their Ulster final win over Donegal. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Cavan players celebrate their Ulster final win over Donegal. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

AT this time of year I always offer my highlights and lowlights of the football Championship.

This time around there are no lowlights. We’ve had enough low points this year, I’m being positive as we embark on 2021, so here are my top ten moments of football in 2020.

The first three are so far ahead of the rest that I’m making no apology for giving them far more space than the other seven.

Related Content

Privacy