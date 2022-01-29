Shock in Croke Park as Armagh start National League with comprehensive win over Dublin

Armagh secured a shock win over Dublin as the new Allianz League began with a thunderbolt.

Man of the Match Rian O’Neill, who ended with a personally tally of 1-4, tormented Dublin in the first half. The Ulster side essentially had the game won by the break when they led by nine points.

It was Armagh’s first win over the Dubs at headquarters since 2003 when they beat them in an All-Ireland qualifier. And it was their first win over any opposition at Croke Park since beating Kildare in an All-Ireland qualifier in 2017.

No wonder their fans celebrated when the final whistle sounded.

It was a disastrous night for Dublin and their manager Dessie Farrell. This is the first time that Dublin have lost back-to-back competitive matches in Croke Park since 2009-2010 (beaten by Kerry in ’09 All-Ireland quarter-final and by Tyrone in first round of 2010 league).

On paper this seemed a ‘gimmie’ two points for Dublin ahead of their trip to Tralee to face Kerry next Saturday night. Now this game has taken on huge significance though the season is still in its infancy.

This was a perfect start to Armagh’s second season back in the top-flight. Securing points on the road is a bonus in Division One. It is doubtful if even the Armagh fans thought it possible.

Their last league win over Dublin came in a Division Two tie in 2008 and in their last meeting in the competition four years later they endured a 16-point drubbing.

Now in his eighth season at the helm, Kieran McGeeney is finally reaping the benefits of his painstaking team-building project. Crucially their often-suspect defence passed the test.

Of course, it’s only January and the first round of the league. But Armagh could not have dreamed of a better start to the 2022 campaign. The Athletic Grounds will be throbbing next Sunday when they host All-Ireland champions Tyrone in round two.

Having won the O’Byrne Cup with three comfortable wins, Dublin appeared to be back on track. But all the doubts which surfaced last summer, culminating in a meltdown in the final quarter and in extra time against Mayo, came back to haunt them again.

Armagh joint captain Rian O’Neill was yellow carded after 90 seconds after he flattened John Small as both sides withdrew virtually all their outfield players behind the ball once they lost possession.

Dublin were content to repeatedly recycle the ball as they probed to find an opening through the massed Armagh defence. But ultimately it was a long-range point from Brian Howard which produced the game’s first score after nine minutes.

Twice in the first 15 minutes it took perfectly executed blocks by the Dublin defence to stop Armagh shots on goal as Dublin patiently built a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

But Armagh underlined their attacking prowess by not just wiping that advantage out but taking a four-point lead after blitzing Dublin with an unanswered 1-3 in a four-minute spell midway through the half.

Though unforced errors from Dublin contributed, it was the excellence of O’Neill which was central to the scoring surge. Dublin full-back David Byrne was caught in no man’s land by a terrific 50 metre foot pass from Aidan Nugent and O’Neill calmly slotted the ball past Evan Comerford.

O’Neill hit a terrific long-range point and though Dublin replied through Costello and Ciaran Kilkenny the Dublin defence was carved open again in the 27th minute. After O’Neill provided the assist, Jason Duffy brilliantly lobbed Comerford for Armagh second goal.

Having lost Aaron Byrne in the 16th minute, Dublin also had to replace the injured Cormac Costello, with Dean Rock making his seasonal debut. But he was short with two long range frees as Armagh continued to shred the Dublin rear guard.

Armagh lost midfielder Ben Crealey just before the break but led by nine points at the half (2-8; 0-5) with their full forward line scoring 2-5 against a feeble Dublin full-back line. Dublin also kicked five wides compared to two for the visitors.

There was a lot more urgency about Dublin at the start of the second half as they won three Armagh kick-outs on the spin and hit points from Rock (free) and Kilkenny.

The visitors were content to slow the play down at every opportunity and Dublin didn’t help themselves with Lee Gannon giving away a completely unnecessary free after the ball had gone out of play and Rory Grugan tapped over a simple free in the 46th minute.

Connaire Mackin hit their first point from play in the second half soon afterwards but though Dublin replied with two frees it was back to a nine-point game by the 54th minute after brace of wonderful points from Stefan Campbell and Tiernan Kelly.

With ten minutes left Dublin finally got a lifeline via a ‘hit and hope’ shot, which bounced around in the square before substitute Lorcan O’Dell – whose initial effort was blocked – hit a second shot which deflected off a prostrate Ciaran Mackin and over the line.

Armagh subs Greg McCabe and Niall Grimley hit critical points for Armagh coming down the stretch and the former also hit the Dublin bar with a thunderbolt of a shot. Apart from the scoreline, the only telling statistic was that Dublin hit 14 wides compared to Armagh’s three.

The official attendance was 22,704.

Scorers: Dublin: L O’Dea 1-1, C Costello (1f), D Rock (3f) 0-3 each, S Bugler, C Kilkenny 0-2 each, (3f), B Howard 0-1, N Scully 0-1 each.

Armagh: R O’Neill 1-4 (1f), J Duffy 1-1, R Grugan 0-4 (3f), A Nugent, C Mackin, S Campbell, T Kelly 0-1, G McCabe N Grimley 0-1 each.

Dublin: E Comerford; L Gannon, D Byrne, E Murchan; T Lahiff, B Howard, J Small; B Fenton, E O Conghaile; S Bugler, C Kilkenny, N Scully; A Byrne, C Costello, R Basquel. Subs: R McGarry for A Byrne (inj) 16; D Rock for Costello (inj) 30; C McCormack for O Conghaile ht; L O’Dea for Basquel 51,

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, A Forker, A McKay; C Mackin, N Rowland, J Og Burns; C Mackin, B Crealey; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly; J Duffy, R O’Neill, A Nugent. Subs: N Grimley for Crealey 35 + 3; S Campbell for Hall ht; G McCabe for for Rowland 51, R McQuillan for Duffy 58; M Shields for McQuillan 63, S McMahon for Murchan 69;

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)