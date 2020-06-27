| 12°C Dublin

Shock for Dublin as Jack McCaffrey steps away from inter-county football

Jack McCaffrey has won five All-Ireland medals with Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Jack McCaffrey has won five All-Ireland medals with Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

The inter-county career of Jack McCaffrey may be at an end after he has made it known that he will not be part of Dublin’s bid to win a sixth successive All-Ireland senior title this year.

The Sunday Independent understands that McCaffrey’s decision is not related to the current coronavirus pandemic and his work on the frontline, as a medical doctor, but rather a desire to take a break from the inter-county game.

There are strong indications that this decision may see McCaffrey effectively retire from inter-county football and focus on his club Clontarf. McCaffrey, who will be 27 in October, previously took a year out from football in 2016 to travel around Africa, starting off his trip working with GOAL in Ethiopia.