Shane Walsh is Kilmacud Crokes-bound after his transfer application received the green light from Croke Park today.

It emerged in the aftermath of last month’s All-Ireland SFC final that the Galway footballer was seeking to switch club allegiance from his native Kilkerrin-Clonberne to Crokes.

Walsh is now based in the capital where, following a career switch, he is pursuing a degree course in physical education.

His application sparked initial controversy in Galway, but no formal objection was raised and the Central Competitions Control Committee has now approved the move.

This should clear the path for Walsh to potentially make his Kilmacud debut, the weekend after next, when they face Templeogue Synge Street in their final Dublin SFC group outing.

The Stillorgan outfit, who were pipped at the death by Kilcoo in this year’s All-Ireland club final, have already qualified for the knockout stages of the county championship following wins over Raheny and Ballinteer St John’s.

However, the acquisition of Walsh should greatly enhance their chances of a successful Dublin defence, and potentially beyond that in Leinster.

The 29-year-old forward is not merely one of the quickest players in the current game, but also one of its most gifted two-footed exponents.

He produced arguably his finest ever Galway performance last month when shooting 0-9 in the All-Ireland final, including four dazzling points from play, only for Kerry to come with a late winning burst of points.