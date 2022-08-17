Shane Walsh thankful for ‘lovely messages’ he received after from home club after submitting transfer request to Kilmacud Crokes

PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for July/August in football, Shane Walsh of Galway, with his award at PwC offices in Dublin

SHANE WALSH has expressed deep appreciation for the messages of support he received from within the Kilkerrin-Clonberne club even as they absorbed the “hammer blow” of his transfer application to join Kilmacud Crokes.

The Galway forward is still awaiting the outcome of deliberations in Croke Park, where the Central Competitions Control Committee is considering his controversial transfer request, although it’s understood that his home club did not lodge any official objection.

Walsh has already declared that he is seeking the move to prolong his playing career. The 29-year-old has gone back to college to study for a degree in physical education at Portobello Institute, raising some question marks over whether his application will meet the GAA’s rule book requirements relating to residency.

As things stand, Walsh has no idea whether he might get the green light in time for Kilmacud’s next group outing in the Dublin SFC – against Ballinteer St John’s in O’Toole Park this Saturday – amid reports that the CCCC is not expected to rule on the matter until next week.

Speaking today upon receiving the PwC footballer of the month award for July/August, the Galway talisman explained the backdrop to his decision seeking a club transfer to the capital, where he is based full-time.

“The most difficult part for me was coming to the conclusion myself. Around March, it probably stemmed in my head, the injuries were starting to happen from the driving element with my hips,” Walsh outlined.

“I was starting to re-evaluate where I was at, and wondering how am I going to sustain this over the next couple of years. It’s not an easy decision to come to because you’re thinking about all the time you put into your club, and all the time you spent down there. I am very grateful to everyone who put time into me.

“Obviously I talked to my family and they would see more of the flak if there was flak. But thankfully, I got a couple of lovely messages from people in the club who were very supportive of whatever happens down the line. I appreciate that the most because home is where the heart is. That meant the most.

“Eventually when I had to make the decision, it was right in the heat of the inter-county season and I had to hold that back for myself too which wasn’t easy,” he expanded.

“When I went to the club at the time I did, the purpose behind it for me was to give them as much time coming into their first round of the championship so they could prepare. That was a bolt out of the blue for them and they had to take that hammer blow and pick themselves up.

“I thought that was the fairest thing to do. They won there last weekend and I was delighted for the lads. Please God they will continue doing that.”

On the prospects (seemingly slim) of being able to tog out with Kilmacud this weekend, Walsh admitted: “I’d be lying if I knew. There is a process with this and I’m not great on the technicalities with this. I’m waiting for it to stop or start or whatever the conclusion is. In some ways I thought I might have an update but I don’t.

“There is nothing to discuss about it yet but whether that may change in the next couple of days, I don’t know. Does it go through Croke Park? I think it does. I’m not the first player to transfer clubs and I definitely won’t be the last.”

Read More

The thought process that led to his decision was “ongoing in my mind” for a while.

“I just struggled a lot with the aspect of driving and training and being injured a lot. I kind of had to take myself out of it in a way. We had an Easter break and I was home for a week or two. Then I started to get lifts with Divo (John Divilly) and it made me realise the strain I was putting on my body,” Walsh revealed.

“It was probably the four weeks after the Connacht final when I had the most time to think about it and come to a decision then. Was there ever going to be a good time to say it to your club? No there isn’t.

“It wasn’t suitable to do so during an inter-county season because it’s a huge distraction to the team. And this is about a team. It’s not about Shane Walsh. I have huge respect for my team-mates and my management and backroom and I wasn’t going to make a big fuss about that.

“At the same time, there came a time when the club had to be told, which was immediately after the All-Ireland final. I didn’t kind of contemplate it until later in the week. I met the club secretary and our manager and a couple of our players on the Friday night.

“People are probably sick of listening to me, but I explained my reasons behind it. In fairness to them, they were all understanding of it. They wished me the best and said they were disappointed to see me go. I’ll be back again. It’s a see-you soon rather than a goodbye,” he promised.

“There was never going to be the perfect time. It’s not the best for me. You nearly have to air your laundry in public, which I don’t enjoy. The only people who should really know what I’m doing every day of the week are Mam and Dad. Outside of that then, the rest don’t really need to know what Shane Walsh does. The only things I could control was switching off the phone and spending a bit of time with myself and letting the time go by.”



